Election Of Republic Of Korea President Lee Jae-Myung

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 12:43 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

MARCO RUBIO, SECRETARY OF STATE

JUNE 3, 2025

We congratulate President Lee Jae-myung on his election as the next president of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

The United States and the Republic of Korea share an ironclad commitment to the Alliance grounded in our Mutual Defense Treaty, shared values, and deep economic ties. We are also modernizing the Alliance to meet the demands of today’s strategic environment and address new economic challenges.

We will also continue to deepen U.S.-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation to bolster regional security, enhance economic resilience, and defend our shared democratic principles.

