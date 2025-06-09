First Māori Voice Opens UN Oceans Conference, Pushing For Marine Legal Rights

NICE, FRANCE, 8 June 2025

Mere Takoko addresses the UN and President Macron (Photo/Supplied)

The United Nations Oceans Conference commenced today with a significant opening address that championed the Rights of Nature for all marine life, including the groundbreaking concept of legal personhood for whales. This pivotal message was delivered by Dr. Mere Takoko, CEO of the Pacific Whale Fund, alongside Jean-Pierre Gattuso, Director of Research at CNRS and co-chair of the One Ocean Science Congress. French President Emmanuel Macron was in attendance, highlighting the global significance of these discussions for the future of our oceans.

The opening presentation underscored the critical role of science and Indigenous knowledge to foster effective, culturally appropriate marine conservation and unlock vital nature finance. "Indigenous knowledge is not just a cultural heritage; it is a profound scientific methodology, honed over millennia of intimate coexistence with the ocean," stated Dr. Takoko. "Our traditional ecological insights are crucial for understanding marine ecosystems, their delicate balances, and the sustainable practices essential for their long-term health. This presentation marks a pivotal honour for the Pacific Whale Fund, demonstrating how Indigenous-led Nature-based Solutions (NbS) are a proven model for both ecological and financial success."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Pacific Whale Fund and Moananui Sanctuary Trust emphasise that integrating Indigenous knowledge and holistic frameworks, deeply rooted in interconnectedness, is essential for integrated marine restoration. These initiatives exemplify the power of blending traditional wisdom with modern science, not only delivering effective conservation outcomes but also ensuring cultural appropriateness and community well-being.

The presentation served as a powerful call to action for global decision-makers to actively seek out and respectfully integrate Indigenous knowledge into all facets of marine conservation, recognising it as a powerful, proven pathway to a thriving ocean. The advocacy for the legal personhood of whales, a key initiative of the Pacific Whale Fund, represents a groundbreaking approach to marine protection, offering a new paradigm for our relationship with the ocean's most magnificent creatures.

About the Pacific Whale Fund:

The Pacific Whale Fund is an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to ocean conservation through innovative legal, financial, and cultural frameworks, championing the recognition of whales as legal persons and the establishment of protected marine sanctuaries guided by ancestral wisdom.

© Scoop Media

