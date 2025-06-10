Lack Of Cooperation From Iran Hampers Nuclear Checks, Says Atomic Energy Watchdog

By Vibhu Mishra

9 June 2025

Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Monday that Iran’s growing stockpile of highly enriched uranium and unresolved questions about its programme remain serious issues.

“Unless and until Iran assists the agency in resolving the outstanding safeguards issues, the Agency will not be in a position to provide assurance that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful,” he said.

He was addressing IAEA’s Board of Governors, which comprises 35 countries – including France, Russia, the UK and the US.

Lack of credibility

Mr. Grossi further noted that Iran had failed to provide technically credible explanations for the presence of man-made uranium particles at three undeclared sites – Varamin, Marivan and Turquzabad – despite years of consultations.

Based on its assessments, IAEA can conclude that these three locations were part of a structured nuclear programme that operated until the early 2000s and involved undeclared nuclear material, he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The agency also concludes that Iran did not declare nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at these three undeclared locations in Iran…as a consequence of this, the Agency is not in a position to determine whether the related nuclear material is still outside of safeguards.”

The situation is exacerbated by the country’s decision to stop implementing some provisions of its Safeguards Agreement, a legal requirement under international law, he added, urging Tehran to urgently restore transparency and comply with international obligations.

Highly enriched uranium

Mr. Grossi also expressed alarm at the rapid accumulation of over 400 kilogrammes of highly enriched uranium, which has serious implications.

“Given the potential proliferation implications, the agency cannot ignore [this],” he said.

While commending Egypt’s recent diplomatic efforts to mediate between Iran and the United States, Mr. Grossi stressed that only a diplomatic solution, backed by IAEA verification, could restore trust.

He said the agency stands ready to verify any future agreement between the two sides.

“The effect of a stabilised situation in Iran with regards to its nuclear programme will be immediate and bring the Middle East one big step closer to peace and prosperity,” he said.

‘Clear violations’ in DPR Korea

Turning to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Mr. Grossi said the IAEA continues to monitor nuclear activity remotely, despite being denied direct access to the country.

North Korea’s five-megawatt electrical reactor at Yongbyon “likely continues” to be operating in its seventh cycle, while reprocessing of irradiated fuel has likely resumed at the Radiochemical Laboratory.

He noted ongoing construction at a new building with similarities to the Kangson enrichment site and said the light water reactor at Yongbyon remains active.

“The continuation and further development of the DPRK’s nuclear programme are clear violations of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and are deeply regrettable,” he said, adding that IAEA stands ready to play its role in verifying the DPRK’s nuclear programme.

Monitoring discharge in Japan

Mr. Grossi said the IAEA continues to monitor the controlled release of ALPS-treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in Japan, which suffered major damage in a 9.1 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

In April this year, IAEA and international experts collected and analysed diluted samples ahead of discharge.

“The IAEA has maintained its independent monitoring and analysis efforts, confirming that tritium concentrations in the discharged batches remain far below operational limits and align with the international safety standards,” Mr. Grossi said.

‘Precarious situation’ in Ukraine

Director-General Grossi also highlighted the precarious situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, where all six reactors remain in cold shutdown amid continued military activity.

A full damage assessment is also underway at Chernobyl, which was the site of a drone strike and ensuing fire in February that resulted in “significant damage” to a confinement arch that is critical to maintaining long-term safety at the site.

The power plant suffered a massive nuclear accident in 1986 and has since been encased in a protective structure to contain radioactive material and prevent its release.

“As the military conflict moves further into its fourth year, Ukraine needs support, and the IAEA is providing it,” Mr. Grossi said, reaffirming the Agency’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s nuclear infrastructure during wartime and throughout the eventual post-war reconstruction.

© Scoop Media

