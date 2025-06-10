UN Ocean Conference Opens With Calls For Urgent Action To Safeguard The Health Of The Ocean

Nice, France, 9 June 2025 – The 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference, co-hosted by the Governments of France and Costa Rica, opened today in Nice with strong calls to accelerate action and mobilize all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean.

“I urge all countries to come forward with bold pledges,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in his opening remarks to the Conference this morning. “We live in an age of turmoil, but the resolve I see here gives me hope,” he said. “Hope that we can turn the tide.”

President Emmanuel Macron of France, also addressing the opening ceremony, said, “we need to revitalize multilateralism behind the UN Secretary General,” adding that, “the only way to meet that challenge, is to mobilize all actors, heads of state and government speaking here, but also scientists.”

President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica stated that “this summit must be remembered as the time when the world understood that looking after the ocean is not simply an option. Rather, it is a moral, economic, and indeed we need minimum protection.”

Bringing together world leaders, scientists, private sector representatives, civil society, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, the high-level gathering underscores the ocean’s vital role in regulating the climate, sustaining food security and livelihoods, and preserving biodiversity.

The ocean is under growing pressure from climate change and human activity, with record heat severely impacting marine life, and escalating threats from pollution, overfishing and biodiversity loss pushing marine ecosystems to the brink. The Conference is expected to adopt an intergovernmentally negotiated political declaration, which, along with a registry of voluntary commitments from across sectors, will be referred to as the Nice Ocean Action Plan – outcomes aimed at catalyzing urgent, inclusive, and science-based action to safeguard the ocean for present and future generations.

“The time for incremental progress is over. We need billions, not millions, in investment. We need binding commitments that survive political transitions and economic pressures,” United Nations Under-Secretary-General Li Junhua, the Conference Secretary-General said at the opening.

Key issues under discussion during the five-day conference include:

The Marine Biodiversity Treaty (BBNJ Agreement) : Advancing ratifications of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction, which was adopted in 2023 and covers nearly two-thirds of the ocean. Entry into force of the Agreement is critical for the health and resilience of the ocean and can make vital contributions to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 14. A Special Treaty Event held later today, provides an opportunity for States to sign or ratify the Agreement.

Sustainable Fisheries : Ending illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing practices, while encouraging science-based, community-led approaches to rebuild fish stocks and minimize ecosystem damage.

: Ending illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing practices, while encouraging science-based, community-led approaches to rebuild fish stocks and minimize ecosystem damage. Marine Protected Areas : Advancing progress on the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework target of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030.

: Advancing progress on the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework target of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030. Decarbonizing Maritime Transport : Accelerating the transition to low- and zero-emission fuels and electrifying port infrastructure, recognizing early leadership from both national governments and the maritime industry.

: Accelerating the transition to low- and zero-emission fuels and electrifying port infrastructure, recognizing early leadership from both national governments and the maritime industry. Plastic Pollution : Generating renewed political will and momentum for tackling plastic pollution, with negotiations resuming in August 2025.

: Generating renewed political will and momentum for tackling plastic pollution, with negotiations resuming in August 2025. Financing : Unlocking new finance streams — including philanthropic capital, blended finance, and public-private partnerships — to support coastal resilience and sustainable blue economies.

: Unlocking new finance streams — including philanthropic capital, blended finance, and public-private partnerships — to support coastal resilience and sustainable blue economies. Science and Governance: Underscoring evidence-based policymaking and the role of cutting-edge research, observation systems, and Indigenous knowledge in shaping effective ocean governance.

