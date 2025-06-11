The Coalition Of Ministers Supporting Israel Responds To Sanctions Of Israeli Ministers

Considering the controversy over the New Zealand Foreign Minister joining with his colleagues from Australia, United Kingdom, Norway, and Canada, which called for sanctions against two Israeli Cabinet Ministers, the Coalition of Ministers Supporting Israel has this to say:

We call on the New Zealand Government to show parity by sanctioning those on the Palestinian side who continually call for the destruction of Israel. This includes all who chant “from the River to the Sea Palestine will be free”, interpreted by many to be a call for the destruction and end of the State of Israel.

COMS-Israel recognises the inalienable right of the Jewish people to build their communities on their historical heartland in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), and we pray that the Palestinians will return to the negotiating table and attempt to work out an amicable solution with the Israelis. Unilateral decisions at the United Nations will not produce a real resolution to this conflict, but only a solution agreed upon by both parties.

We call upon the New Zealand Government to respect the right of the Israeli Defence Forces to do all that is necessary to rescue their surviving hostages in Gaza. The blame for the suffering in Gaza, as terrible as it is, must be laid at the feet of the terrorists in Gaza and those who support them. While member states of the U.N. continually put a ceasefire ahead of the release of all hostages held in Gaza, Israel rightfully puts the priority the other way around – the release of the hostages first. We consider this to be fair and just.

