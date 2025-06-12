Ongoing Russian Strikes Continue Alarming Civilian Casualty Trend

11 June 2025

The toll includes 1,389 casualties in April (221 killed, 1,168 injured) – the highest monthly total so far this year – followed by 1,019 in May (183 killed, 836 injured).

Casualties were reported across 17 out of 24 regions and the city of Kyiv, including areas far from the frontline.

The vast majority of attacks (97 per cent) led to civilian casualties occurred in areas under Ukrainian Government control.

“This year has been devastating for civilians across Ukraine, with significantly more deaths and injuries than during the same period in 2024,” said Danielle Bell, Head of the HRMMU – the monitoring mission set up by the UN rights office, OHCHR, at the invitation of the Ukrainian Government.

“The intensification of long-range attacks with missiles and loitering munitions and frequent attacks with short-range drones along the frontline are a deadly combination for civilians.”

Weapons and impact

Long-range missile and drone attacks caused the largest proportion of civilian casualties – some 28 per cent of casualties during May.

On the other hand, short-range drones remained the leading cause in frontline areas.

Russian armed forces carried out at least five attacks on port infrastructure in the Odesa region on the Black Sea, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to facilities.

One such attack on 23 May killed three men and injured 12 more, including port workers, according to the report.

Continuing trends in June

The mission noted that long-range attacks have intensified this month. Since 6 June, Russian forces have launched over 1,500 long-range weapons, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The HRMMU is in the process of verifying reports that these attacks (or subsequent falling debris) have killed at least 19 civilians and injured 205 others nationwide in just a five-day span. If confirmed, June could match or surpass April and May in total casualties.

“At this pace and scale, further loss of civilian life is not just possible – it is inevitable,” said Ms. Bell.

