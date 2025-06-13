Hemp-Connect Forum 2025: Rethinking Construction Amid A Housing And Materials Crisis

Hempcrete plays a key role in the University of Tasmania's $131 million Forestry and Timberyards redevelopment, helping to create a sustainable, state-of-the-art hub for learning and teaching in Hobart. Image courtesy of Woods Bagot.

has a good fire rating! (Image courtesy of Joost Bakker)

Melbourne, Australia – As Australia faces a growing housing crisis and soaring costs of traditional building materials, the Hemp-Connect Forum 2025 arrives at a critical time. Held from 25–27 June 2025 at La Trobe University’s AgriBio Building, the forum will bring together leaders from agriculture, construction, and sustainability to explore hemp-based building solutions that are cost-effective, carbon-negative, and ready to scale.

Organised by the Australian Hemp Council (AHC) in collaboration with La Trobe University, this landmark event focuses on industrial hemp as a renewable, fire-resistant, and carbon-sequestering material that can help address the urgent demand for affordable, sustainable housing.

“Australia is in the grip of a housing affordability crisis, compounded by skyrocketing building material costs,” said Matt Lariba, President of the Australian Hemp Council. “Hemp can play a vital role in delivering climate-conscious, economically viable housing solutions. The Hemp-Connect Forum is a must-attend event for those looking to be part of this transition.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With expert presentations, discussions, demonstrations and networking opportunities, the Forum will spotlight innovations in hempcrete, composite panels, and insulation—materials with the potential to transform the built environment. The program features architects, plant breeders and growers, post-harvest specialists, innovators and building standards experts sharing insight into how hemp can be integrated across the construction supply chain.

“Hempcrete isn’t just sustainable—it actively stores carbon long after it's built into a structure,” said Dick Clarke, Director of Sustainability at Building Designers Australia. “Its benefits to the environment and its affordability make it one of the most compelling solutions for low-impact construction.”

A highlight of the forum is the “Real Businesses. Real Materials. Real Impact!” segment, where progressive hemp businesses will showcase their hemp building products, market potential, and capabilities to help transform construction into a hub of sustainability. Featured participants include:

Murray Industrial Hemp, known for their commitment to regional innovation

Otetto, delivering cutting-edge design solutions with hemp-based materials

Zeoform, pioneers in high-performance, hemp-based structural materials

Ciircl, driving circular economy principles through sustainable architecture

Together, these innovators represent the forefront of a growing movement to decarbonise the built environment using regenerative hemp-based technologies.

Importantly, industrial hemp also represents a strategic opportunity to support Australia's transition to a net zero economy. From cultivation and fibre processing to advanced material manufacturing, the hemp sector has the potential to create secure, regionally based jobs across a wide supply chain—particularly in areas affected by the decline of fossil fuel industries. This aligns closely with the Federal Government’s "Future Made in Australia" vision to build sovereign capability, stimulate clean industry development, and support resilient regional economies.

The Hemp-Connect Forum is your chance to engage with Australia’s emerging hemp sector and explore how it can play a central role in addressing housing affordability, climate resilience, and regional economic renewal.

About the Australian Hemp Council (AHC):

The Australian Hemp Council is a national voice of Australia’s hemp industry, advocating for sustainable agriculture and industrial innovation. AHC supports growers, processors, and manufacturers committed to a low-carbon, circular economy.

© Scoop Media

