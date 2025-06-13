UN General Assembly Adopts Gaza Ceasefire Resolution By Overwhelming Majority

The move followed the Security Council’s failure to pass a similar resolution last week due to a lone veto by permanent member the United States.

The resolution was backed by 149 Member States, with 12 voting against and 19 abstaining. Among those opposing the resolution were the United States and Israel, who were joined among others by Argentina, Hungary and Paraguay.

India, Georgia, Ecuador, Romania and Ethiopia were among the countries abstaining.

End starvation as weapon of war

Brought forward by over 20 countries, it strongly condemns the use of starvation as a weapon of war, demands a full lifting of the Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid, and insists on the protection of civilians under international law.

Although General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they carry significant political and moral weight.

On 4 June, the Security Council failed to adopt its draft resolution after a veto by the United States, a permanent member.

Meanwhile, famine conditions continue to threaten lives across Gaza, and reports persist of civilians being killed or injured while trying to access food at distribution points operated independently of the UN but supported by Israel and the US.

Assembly steps into as Security Council stalls

Opening the special session, General Assembly President Philémon Yang said that “the horrors in Gaza must end” after 20 months of war. He criticised the Security Council’s ongoing paralysis and inability to fulfil its core responsibility to uphold peace and security.

He called the situation on the ground “unacceptable”, highlighting the deprivation of food, water and medicine for civilians, the continued captivity of hostages, and the need for urgent international action.

Mr. Yang noted that next week’s high-level meeting in New York on implementing a two-State solution, chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, saying it would offer a chance for renewed commitment towards peace in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Key elements of the resolution:

Ceasefire: Calls for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire by all parties.

Hostages: Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups.

Implementation: Urges the full and immediate implementation of Security Council resolution 2735 (2024), including the ceasefire, hostage and prisoner exchanges, return of displaced persons, and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

International law: Reaffirms that all parties must uphold international humanitarian and human rights law, with particular attention to civilian protection and accountability for violations.

Starvation as a weapon: Strongly condemns the use of starvation and the denial of aid as tactics of war.

Humanitarian access: Demands the full, safe and unimpeded delivery of aid – including food, medicine, water, shelter and fuel – throughout Gaza.

Detention practices: Calls for the humane treatment and release of those arbitrarily detained, and the return of remains.

ICJ advisory opinion: Recalls the request for an urgent advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel’s obligations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

End of blockade: Demands Israel immediately lift the blockade on Gaza and open all border crossings for aid deliveries.

Accountability: Urges Member States to take necessary steps to ensure Israel complies with its international legal obligations.

UN and humanitarian personnel: Calls for full respect for the work and immunity of UN staff and humanitarian workers.

Protection of aid workers: Urges both humanitarian and UN bodies to ensure the safety of their personnel.

Medical neutrality: Underscores the duty to protect medical workers, health facilities, and transport routes.

