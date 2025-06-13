UN Chief ‘Deeply Saddened’ As Air India Crash Claims Lives Of Over 200 On Board

The plane – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner – crashed into a medical college about a mile from the city’s main airport reportedly killing five students and injuring around 50 who have been hospitalised.

The full extent of deaths and injuries on the ground has yet to be established but one British-Indian passenger on the plane miraculously survived the crash, reportedly telling journalists that there had been a loud noise around 30 seconds after take-off.

Heartfelt condolences

In a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of India, and to other countries who have lost citizens during the disaster.

He wished a swift and full recovery to all those injured as a result of the tragedy.

According to news reports, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven from Portugal and one Canadian on the flight.

Officials at the crash site reported that the jet had continued to skid after crash landing, dragging along the ground before bursting into flames. Hundreds of police and emergency workers remain at the scene, combing through the wreckage for survivors.

President of the UN General Assembly Philémon Yang said in a social media post that his thoughts were with all the victims and those impacted by the disaster, adding, “may they find strength and solace during this difficult time.”

