Aotearoa Palestinian Deported From Egypt, Other Kiwis Carry On March To Gaza

An Aotearoa Palestinian woman has been deported from Egypt today, while other New Zealanders and Tāngata Whenua have entered Egypt as part of the Global March to Gaza to try to deliver aid to starving Palestinians.

Thousands of humanitarians are making their way in convoys from all over the world to Palestine's Gaza border with Egypt, the Rafah border, to bring desperately needed aid and calling for an end of Israel's illegal blockade, which is a war crime and causing conditions of starvation and death.

In an Instagram video published today in Egypt, William Alexander from Ōtautahi/Christchurch urged the public to email Winston Peters requesting the Foreign Affairs Minister communicate with the Egyptian authorities to ensure safe passage for the Aotearoa participants of the peaceful aid convoy to Gaza's southern border.

Communities in Aotearoa are proud of our brave local activists who have made the journey to join the March to Gaza. Next week in Tāmaki Makaurau peace advocates will hold a vigil while the march to Gaza is occurring, calling for the urgent opening of Gaza's border and unhindered delivery of food and supplies to starving Palestinians.

Date: 16th June, 17th June, 18th June, 19th June

Time: Monday 5pm - 8pm

Tuesday 5pm - 8pm

Wednesday 5pm - 8pm

Thursday 5pm - 8pm

Location: Aotea Square, Queen Street, Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In the past three days, journalists have barely managed to send messages to the world reporting the daily massacres by Israeli drones, quadcopters, bombs, as Israel has again bombed the internet services in the Gaza Strip, making internet access dangerous and leaving Palestinians reliant on E-Sims donated by people internationally through initiatives such as Connecting Humanity.

The Samoud (Perseverance) convoy has made its way from Tunisia through Algeria to unite in Egypt with activists from all over the world for a concerted effort to stop the genocide in Gaza occuring through Israel's illegal blockade and intentional starvation of 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom are children.

© Scoop Media

