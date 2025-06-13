Free The Madleen 12. Condemn The US-Israel’s Weaponization Of Aid

10 June

Israel has mocked the voluntary international mission to bring much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, but its seizure of the Freedom Flotilla ship Madleen – while anticipated – demonstrates the grave extent of the Netanyahu regime’s weaponization of food and aid to further the occupation and genocide in Gaza. Israel’s interception of Madleen in international waters and the detention of its activist passengers are clear violations of international law, and additions to the long list of atrocities committed by the Zionist state.

The situation in Gaza is so harrowing that international volunteers were pushed to take on such a mission. Yet, Israel is hell-bent to starve the Palestinian people to death through the blockade and control of all aid – including Madleen’s. Last month, Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s first aid ship to Gaza was bombed by drones in the international waters off Malta.

The People’s Coalition on Food Sovereignty (PCFS) expresses its utmost concern and condemnation of the capture of the Madleen vessel and its crew. We join the international community in calling for the safety of all detained activists and their immediate and unconditional release. We also demand for the safe, immediate, and impartial delivery of food and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

We urge governments to act on the situation and exert pressure on Israel and its imperialist enabler US to free the 12 passengers of Madleen and, most importantly, to stop their genocidal war against the Palestinian people, following the second US veto for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in the UN Security Council. We emphasize our call to fully hold Israel and its enabler imperialist US accountable for their war crimes. Their mass internal displacement strategy unveils the grotesque depths of their inhumanity as Israeli Occupation Forces massacre Gazans flocking to these US-backed aid sites.

Let us shake these war criminals with the rising tide of international solidarity for the Palestinian resistance in all its forms. Free the Madleen 12!

Read more on how US-Israel uses starvation as a tool of war here: https://pcfs.global/nakbaishere/

