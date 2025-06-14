Israeli Attacks On Gaza Schools Could Be Crimes Against Humanity: UN Probe

10 June 2025

The UN Human Rights Council-mandated Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) report found that Israeli forces have used airstrikes, shelling, burning, and controlled demolitions to damage or destroy more than 90 per cent of schools and university buildings across Gaza.

This destruction in the wake of the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel has made education impossible for over 658,000 children, many of whom have been out of school for nearly two years.

“We are seeing more and more indications that Israel is carrying out a concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life in Gaza,” said Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission.

“Israel’s targeting of the educational, cultural and religious life of the Palestinian people will harm the present generations and generations to come, hindering their right to self-determination.”

Classroom-turned military base

The COI documented cases where Israeli forces seized and used educational institutions as military bases, including the conversion of part of Al-Azhar University’s Al-Mughraqa campus into a synagogue for troops.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The report also noted one instance where Hamas militants used a school for military purposes. Such conduct is a breach of international humanitarian law, which mandates the distinction between civilian objects and military targets.

Targeting of religious sites

More than half of Gaza’s religious and cultural sites have been damaged or destroyed, including places serving as refuges for civilians – killing hundreds, including women and children.

The Commission stated that Israeli forces knew or should have known the cultural significance of these sites and failed to prevent harm.

In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Israeli authorities appropriated, developed and profited from cultural heritage sites representing Palestinian, Jewish and other cultures, while displacing Palestinian residents.

They have also blocked or severely restricted Palestinians from accessing the sites.

“Attacks on cultural and religious sites have deeply impacted intangible culture, such as religious and cultural practices, memories and history,” said Ms. Pillay.

“The targeting and destruction of heritage sites, the limiting of access to those sites in the West Bank and the erasure of their heterogenic history erode Palestinians’ historical ties to the land and weaken their collective identity.”

Recommendations

The Commission called on Israel to immediately cease attacks on cultural, religious, and educational institutions and to end the seizure and military use of such facilities. It urged Israel to end its occupation and settlement activities, especially near religious and cultural sites, and to comply fully with International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders.

Investigators also urged Palestinian authorities to protect and preserve cultural heritage sites, including those of diverse origins, calling on de facto authorities in Gaza to stop using civilian objects for military purposes.

Humanitarian crisis spiralling

UN agencies continue to warn of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) highlighted the case of a five-year-old malnourished child whose recovery depends on adequate food and sustained care.

“Aid at scale must be allowed into Gaza for children’s health and survival,” the agency urged.

‘Another day of death traps’

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency assisting Palestine refugees, expressed deep concern over delays and obstacles in aid delivery, urging Israel to allow the UN safe and unhindered access to bring in supplies and distribute it safely.

“This is the only way to avert mass starvation including among one million children,” he said.

Mr. Lazzarini warned that casualties and injuries continue to be reported daily at US-backed distribution points managed by Israeli and private security forces – creating in effect, daily death traps.

He described the system as humiliating, forcing thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk tens of miles, while excluding the most vulnerable and those living too far from aid centres.

Food aid disrupted

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) reported that 59 trucks carrying essential wheat flour to northern Gaza were intercepted and offloaded by starving civilians desperate to feed their families.

A second convoy of 21 trucks bound for southern Gaza faced a 36-hour delay awaiting clearances.

As of 10 June – nearly three weeks after the limited resumption of aid – WFP transported over 700 trucks to the Kerem Shalom crossing, compared to 600-700 trucks of aid transported per day during the ceasefire earlier this year.

“To stave off starvation, stabilize markets and calm desperation, we need to consistently support the entire population with basic food requirements every month,” WFP said.

Insecurity and lawlessness in Gaza have also led to trucks being looted, injuring drivers and damaging trucks.

WFP called for faster approvals, safe routes and open crossings, as well as an urgent ceasefire, to allow it to reach those in need.

“The food aid brought into Gaza during the ceasefire helped to push back the tide of hunger. We can do this again.”

© Scoop Media

