Israel’s Pre-Emptive War Illegal, Unjustified

Israel’s unprovoked and extensive bombing of Iran yesterday is illegal under international law. There is no allowable claim of self-defence for a pre-emptive attack; such a claim would validate Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and the US’s attack on Iraq in 2003.

“The New Zealand Government needs to be unequivocal in its condemnation of Israel now,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“The bombing of Iran has no justification. The Israeli state appears to consider itself beyond reproach in its conduct: in the past six months, it has bombed Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran all while it conducts the most vile genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and daily attacks against civilians in the occupied West Bank.”

“No one believes Israel’s lies anymore. Time after time, Israel’s claims have been shown to be completely fabricated. We didn’t buy US President George W. Bush’s claims about Iraq having ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in 2003 that precipitated the US invasion and murder of 1 million Iraqi people; and we are not about to buy Netanyahu’s claims about an ‘existential threat’ now. ”

“No one is buying Israel’s false victimhood either: it possesses nuclear weapons and continues to be the largest recipient of US aid and weapons. Netanyahu has spent all of Israel’s political capital with his craven determination to remain in power. The international consensus that has funded and facilitated the ongoing occupation of Palestinian lands is crumbling. Now he is trying to drag the entire world into war. He will be the last Israeli prime minister because he will destroy the Israeli state with his self-serving violence and war-making.”

“Aggressive war cannot be tolerated. Genocide cannot be tolerated. New Zealanders want our government to take concrete actions: expel the Israeli Ambassador, sanction the Israeli state and recognise Palestine.”

