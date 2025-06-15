Sanctioning The Los Chapitos Faction Of The Sinaloa Cartel And Its Mazatlan Network

Tammy Bruce, Department Spokesperson

June 9, 2025

The United States is committed to disrupting the illicit manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl, a leading cause of death of people aged 18 to 49 in the United States, as well as associated violence. Today, the United States is sanctioning Los Chapitos, a powerful faction of the Mexico-based Sinaloa cartel, along with its two fugitive leaders, Archivaldo Iván Guzmán Salazar and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, who are sons of the incarcerated Sinaloa Cartel leader known as “El Chapo.” Los Chapitos is at the forefront of trafficking fentanyl into the United States. Both Iván and Alfredo are designated as targets under the Narcotics Rewards Program with reward offers up to $10 million each for information leading to their arrests and/or convictions.

The United States is also designating a regional network of Los Chapitos associates and businesses based in Mazatlan, Mexico. This network engages in drug trafficking, extortion, kidnapping, and money laundering. Today’s action follows the recent designation of the Sinaloa Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

We will continue to protect our nation by keeping illicit drugs off our streets and disrupting the revenue streams funding Mexico-based cartels’ violent and criminal activity. Today’s action further demonstrates the Trump Administration’s unwavering commitment to eliminating cartels and ensuring the safety of the American people.

The United States took today’s sanctions actions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059 and 13224, as amended.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

