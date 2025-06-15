Symbio Wildlife Park Celebrates 50 Years With The Launch Of The Symbio Conservation Foundation

12 JUNE 2025

As Symbio Wildlife Park marks 50 years of operation, the award-winning Australian wildlife park is proud to announce the official launch of the Symbio Conservation Foundation. Serving as a dedicated and strategic entity, alongside Symbio Wildlife Park, the foundation's primary focus is on advancing in-situ conservation and educational outcomes. This new initiative will further solidify Symbio’s dedication to wildlife conservation, sustainability, and education, ensuring a lasting impact for future generations.

The establishment of the Symbio Conservation Foundation represents the next phase of Symbio Wildlife Park’s journey, expanding their ability to support critical conservation projects, habitat restoration, species protection programs, and environmental education initiatives.

“This milestone year is the perfect time to officially launch the Symbio Conservation Foundation,” said Mathew Radnidge, Managing Director Symbio Wildlife Park. “Our mission has always been to connect People, Animals, and the Environment. We embrace the Japanese business concept of Kaizen, a philosophy of continuous improvement, and believe that with the foundation, we can take this principle and apply it to conservation, driving meaningful, long-term impact. This initiative enables us to support conservation efforts both locally and nationally, fostering real change where it’s needed most. We have big dreams and know we have both the opportunity and responsibility to advance the cause of conservation in a way that leaves a lasting legacy.”

The foundation already focuses on key conservation projects, including the Bellinger River Snapping Turtle Conservation Program, which Symbio has supported in partnership with government agencies and Taronga Conservation Society. Additionally, the foundation is leading amphibian conservation efforts, supporting species such as the Green and Golden Bell Frog and the Southern Stuttering Frog. It also provides funding for additional threatened species protection, breeding programs, rewilding initiatives, and environmental education to inspire stewardship and advocacy in schools, local communities, and those who visit Symbio Wildlife Park.

A core element of the foundation’s work lies in contributing to biodiversity and ecosystem preservation. This involves scientific research, advocacy for sustainable practices and policies, revegetation, and land acquisition for environmental management and protection. By working collaboratively with conservationists, researchers, and like-minded organisations, the foundation aims to restore and enhance natural habitats, ensuring the survival of endangered species and strengthening ecosystem resilience.

The launch of the foundation reflects Symbio’s long-standing commitment to People, Animals, and the Environment, a philosophy that has guided its growth and success over the past five decades. It also aligns with Symbio’s increasing investment in sustainability and acknowledging the part every person must play a role in balancing the natural world around us.

