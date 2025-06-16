CAPHRA Releases Report Clarifying The Truth About Nicotine

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has released a new report, Understanding Nicotine: The Facts, Not the Myths, calling for a shift in how nicotine is viewed by public health officials, policymakers, and the general public.

The report challenges the common belief that nicotine is the primary cause of smoking-related disease, stating clearly that it is the act of burning tobacco—not the nicotine itself—that causes the most harm. CAPHRA’s Executive Coordinator, Nancy Loucas, says the persistent demonisation of nicotine is a barrier to harm reduction and is costing lives.

“Nicotine is not the killer. The danger comes from the smoke,” Clarisse Virgino, CAPHRA Philippines representative, said. “People deserve to know the truth so they can make informed choices about safer alternatives.”

The report explains that while nicotine can lead to dependence, it is a mild stimulant that does not cause cancer, lung disease, or the majority of heart problems often associated with smoking. Products such as nicotine pouches, patches, gums, and ENDS far less harmful than cigarettes and should be part of a harm reduction strategy.

CAPHRA warns that misinformation remains widespread. In the U.S., over 60% of smokers wrongly believe nicotine causes cancer—a misconception shared by many healthcare professionals. This confusion, the group argues, prevents smokers from switching to much safer products.

The rise in use of safer nicotine alternatives is already helping reduce tobacco-related harm, but continued progress depends on accurate public education and risk-proportionate regulation. Loucas added, “People aren’t going to stop using nicotine, just like they won’t stop drinking coffee. The focus should be on reducing the harm, not spreading fear.”

The full white paper is available for download at https://bit.ly/43mn2YS

