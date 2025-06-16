Statement By UNICEF Executive Director On The Children Killed By The Alarming Escalation Of Violence In The Middle East

NEW YORK, 15 June 2025

“This weekend’s surge in violence across the Middle East signals a dangerous escalation. Children are once again paying the ultimate price.

“Since Friday, an intense military escalation in the region has seen strikes on Iran and Israel hit residential areas, killing and injuring civilians – including children – and causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

“Beyond the death toll, this alarming escalation creates widespread fear and trauma among children in all communities.

“UNICEF strongly condemns all forms of violence against children. Our thoughts are with all the families and communities mourning this tragic loss of life.

“We reiterate the Secretary-General's call for all sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation the region and its children cannot afford.

“UNICEF urgently calls on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the protection of civilians, in particular children. All children have the right to live without the threat of war and violence.

“UNICEF, together with other UN agencies and humanitarian partners, is actively assessing the situation and remains ready to scale up support to affected children and their families as needed and requested.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

