Urgent Action Needed At SB62 As Amazon, Climate Slip Closer To Tipping Points

Bonn, Germany, 16 June 2025

Worsening rates of Amazon deforestation, record temperatures exceeding 1.5°C and chronic government policy inertia around climate action and finance demand an urgent response from delegates the next two weeks at the UN climate negotiations in Bonn.

A key moment on the road to COP30 in Brazil, the annual June intersessional meetings (SB62) in Bonn take place against a backdrop of climate-fuelled disasters and increasing deforestation rates in the Amazon. The ongoing forest loss is bringing the Amazon closer to a tipping point.

An Lambrechts, Biodiversity Politics Expert, Greenpeace International said: “Now more than ever, we need an action plan to end deforestation. The world is hurtling toward a climate and biodiversity catastrophe, but as COP30 moves to the Amazon under Brazil’s presidency, there is a significant opportunity to accelerate protection and restoration of critical ecosystems.”

“At COP28 the world agreed to halt deforestation and forest degradation by 2030, but there is no coherent UNFCCC plan yet to implement that goal beyond the expectation that parties include it in their NDCs and act at the national level. A transformative COP30 forest outcome that addresses fragmentation and delivers a five-year Action Plan starting next year can make the difference.”

Delegates in Bonn must seize the moment and work towards a radical shift in climate ambition and pave the way to address the 1.5°C ambition gap. Countries’ 2035 climate action plans, due this year, must ramp up emissions cuts and deliver on the COP28 decision to “transition away from fossil fuels”.

Tracy Carty, Climate Politics Expert, Greenpeace International said: “Climate inaction is costing lives! As emissions rise unchecked, our chances of limiting warming to the Paris goals recede and impacts escalate. We need to act faster and bolder to give ourselves the best chance possible.”

“The weak finance deal agreed at COP29 is constraining many developing countries’ ability to raise ambition and the finance gap risks undermining trust and progress in this year’s negotiations. Rich countries must urgently increase public finance support - and making big polluters, like the fossil fuel industry, pay for the damage and destruction is a vital part of the solution.”

Anna Cárcamo, Climate Politics Specialist, Greenpeace Brazil said: “Bonn will be a key moment to advance important agendas leading to COP30 and Brazil as the incoming COP Presidency has signalled that it will focus on moving forward with adaptation, just transitions and implementation of the COP28 decision, including the goals to eliminate deforestation and to transition away from fossil fuels.”

“While all countries must act together to implement these critical agendas and goals, Brazil should lead with coherence, by continuing to address deforestation and reconsidering the expansion of fossil fuel extraction, especially in the Amazon.”

Notes:

1. Bonn Climate Change Conference media briefing

2. Proposal for a COP30 action plan for forests

3. Legal briefing on maximising synergies to address the climate and biodiversity crises

