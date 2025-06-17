UNHCR Forced To Make Deep Cuts, Despite Rising Needs Worldwide

16 June 2025

This will entail cutting just under half of all senior positions at the agency’s Geneva headquarters and regional bureaux.

Around 3,500 permanent staff posts have been discontinued, hundreds of temporary staff positions have been terminated, and some offices have been downsized or closed worldwide.

According to the report, decisions on where to cut costs were guided by the priority to maintain operations in regions with the most urgent refugee needs.

Financial realities

The announcement follows a warning in March from UNHCR that severe funding cuts were putting millions of refugee lives at risk, with immediate and devastating consequences.

The agency anticipates it will end the year with available funding at roughly the same level as a decade ago – despite the number of refugees forced to flee having nearly doubled in that time to over 122 million.

“In light of difficult financial realities, UNHCR is compelled to reduce the overall scale of its operations,” said Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. “We will focus our efforts on activities that have the greatest impact for refugees, supported by streamlined headquarters and regional bureau structures.”

‘Unshakeable’ commitment to refugees

Despite the prioritisation of refugee needs, key programmes – including financial assistance to vulnerable families, health, education, and water and sanitation – have been significantly impacted.

In response, UNHCR is coordinating with UN partners, aid groups and host countries to mitigate the impact on those who rely on its support by streamlining operations, exploring new models and utilising technology to enhance efficiency.

“Even as we face painful cuts and lose so many dedicated colleagues, our commitment to refugees remains unshakeable,” said Mr. Grandi.

“Although resources are scarcer and our capacity to deliver is reduced, we will continue to work hard to respond to emergencies, protect the rights of refugees and pursue solutions.”

