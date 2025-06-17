Anti-Scam Taskforce Warns Fijians Of New Recruitment Scam Targeting Overseas Job Seekers

The Anti-Scam Taskforce is alerting members of the public to a new wave of recruitment scams targeting Fijians via iMessage herein below:

“Hi, my name is Karina-Jo and I'm a Recruiter. We are currently looking for a part-time assistant to join our team. The online work hours are flexible and you can work remotely. This job only takes 1 hour per day to complete, can be done at any time and place, and the daily salary ranges from $100 to $300. You will be paid immediately at the end of each workday. All you need is a smartphone or computer to start working. You can even work on weekends or any free time. If you are interested, please contact me via WhatsApp: +17408055273

Note: You must be 22 years old or above”

The scam typically begins with a message from a supposed recruiter offering unrealistic claims which is a classic sign of fraudulent schemes. Once individuals express interest, they are either asked to provide personal information or to make an upfront payment to proceed with the application. In many cases, this personal information is later used to commit identity theft, hack into accounts, or perpetrate other scams.

“This is not the first time we are seeing scammers take advantage of the high demand in Fiji for overseas or remote employment,” said Chair Taskforce and Minister for Trade, Co operatives, MSMEs and Communication Honourable Manoa Kamikamica. “As we have said before, if something seems too good to be true, it usually is.”

The Consumer Council CEO Seema Shandil also urged Fijians to verify all claims before engaging with online recruiters. “While there are genuine and legitimate online recruiters operating in Fiji, it is essential to approach such offers with a healthy dose of skepticism and to question everything,” she said.

The Anti-Scam Taskforce reminds Fijians that legitimate recruiters and employers do not promise exorbitant pay for minimal work, nor do they ask for upfront payments or sensitive personal information during early stages of recruitment.

Fijians are urged to remain alert, report suspicious messages, and share this warning with friends and family to help prevent others from falling victim to such scams. If you suspect you have been targeted, contact the Consumer Council of Fiji or the Fiji Police Force immediately.

To report scams, contact the toll-free National Consumer Helpline at 155 or email Complaints@consumersfiji.org.

