Consumer Council Of Fiji Launches Label Logic Report Urging Stronger Labelling Standards For Healthier Consumer Choices

Photo/Supplied

The Consumer Council of Fiji today officially launched its much-anticipated research report titled “Label Logic: How Effective Labelling Policies Can Influence Better Consumer Choices in Fiji” at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva.

The event, developed in partnership with the Anne Fransen Fund and Consumers International, was officiated by the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs and Communications, Hon. Manoa Kamikamica. It brought together key stakeholders from across the public and private sectors—including government ministries, food industry representatives, health professionals, development partners, civil society organisations, and members of the media—for a robust dialogue on improving food labelling standards in Fiji.

In her opening remarks, Consumer Council CEO Ms. Seema Shandil emphasised that labelling is not a niche issue but a matter of public health and consumer rights. “A label should be a tool for empowerment—not confusion. Our findings reveal that even educated consumers struggle to make sense of food labels, while those in rural or disadvantaged communities are often left completely in the dark,” she stated. “This report is not just timely—it is essential.”

The Label Logic report, which draws from a wide-ranging study including policy reviews, consumer surveys, and industry interviews, exposes the significant barriers Fijians face when trying to make informed food choices. The report finds that many labels use technical or misleading terms, are difficult to read, and often lack critical information—ultimately failing to serve their intended purpose.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading In launching the report, Hon. Kamikamica emphasised the Government’s support for consumer rights and health protection. “This report provides a blueprint for reform which is grounded in global best practice, backed by evidence, and shaped by the lived realities of Fijian consumers. It calls for front-of-pack warning labels. Standardised nutritional tables,” he said. “And to those who argue that change is expensive, I say this: The cost of reform pales in comparison to the cost of inaction, measured in amputations, in dialysis, in lost productivity, and in preventable deaths.”

Among its key recommendations, the report calls for the adoption of front-of-pack warning labels, standardised nutrition panels, stricter oversight on marketing claims, and public education to improve food label literacy. These reforms aim to make food labels easier to understand, more transparent, and useful to all Fijians.

The Council also announced that the report will serve as the foundation for a nationwide consumer awareness campaign aimed at improving understanding of food labels and encouraging healthier food choices.

“This is not about punishing businesses,” Ms. Shandil added. “It is about lifting standards—so that every Fijian, no matter where they live or what they earn, has access to clear, honest information about the food they consume.”

The Consumer Council of Fiji thanks all stakeholders and partners who contributed to the successful launch of the report and calls on the public to support this movement for stronger, fairer, and more transparent food labelling practices.

© Scoop Media

