Senate Waffle On Sara Duterte Impeachment Shows Deep Flaws In Philippine Democracy

June 15, 2025

“The Senate’s return of impeachment articles of Vice President Sara Duterte to the Lower House is a blot on the democratic credentials of the Philippines,” said Peter Murphy, Chairperson of the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP).

“The Senate delayed the trial from February and while it will proceed for now, there is the threat that somehow the House of Representatives could cancel it, or that incoming senators in July will tip the balance,” he said.

The grounds of impeachment – misuse of US$10.5 million in discretionary and intelligence funds, unexplained wealth, an alleged murder plot against the President and his family, and betrayal of public trust- are well-founded in fact. Leading institutions such as the Ateneo School of Government and the Makati Business Club have weighed in to the public debate, demanding that the trial go ahead. Public opinion surveys show 88 per cent support for the trial going ahead.

“ICHRP strongly supports the public rallies and cries of the people to press the Senate to do its constitutional duty. Clearly the political elite are failing to uphold the 1987 Constitution, and it is the people who have to make sure it is enforced and that the Vice-President is held accountable,” said Murphy. “These rallies are democratic assemblies protected by the Constitution and must not be suppressed by the authorities.”

The international community, led by US policy, is either ignoring the unfolding fiasco or looking on with bemusement, while at the same time supplying weapons, training and political cover to the Marcos Jr. administration.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It is long overdue that the international community itself upheld democratic standards and international law in its relations with the Philippines,” said Murphy. “The Philippines is a rogue state where the rule of law is totally optional, where the state systematically murders and represses citizens who oppose its anti-people and anti-environment policies.

“ICHRP sponsored the International Observer Mission to the May 12 Mid-Term Elections, which we found to be deeply flawed, not meeting the international standards for a free and fair election,” said Murphy. “But the international community again turned a blind eye.

“We repeat our longstanding call for an end to all military aid to this regime, and for the Marcos Jr government to immediately return to the peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines, a forum where the deep social and political problems of the Philippines can be addressed,” Murphy concluded.

© Scoop Media

