Israeli Attack On The Islamic Republic Of Iran’s Territory Is An Attack On International Values

The ongoing aggression and attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran constitute grave violation of the Iranian people’s rights to peace, freedom and territorial integrity. NACI condemns in the strongest terms possible this illegal, unjustifiable, unprovoked and immoral aggression and attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

NACI is of the opinion that this act of overt military aggression threatens stability in the broader region and across the world. We join the civilised global community in calling for the immediate cessation of violence. We call on the chaotic and client media to end fanning the embers of violence and war crime attacks against civilians in the Mid-east region.

NACI members across Africa and the diasporas are deeply alarmed and concerned by the profound human suffering that the Israeli action is causing wide spread humanitarian consequences and result in the senseless deaths of innocent Iranian people, officials and destruction of civilian infrastructural facilities. We therefore, reiterate the urgent need for promoting peace and the rule of international law, and the importance of long-term bridge building. We commend the bravery of concerned individuals and groups all over the world, who are expressing their opposition to war, and make it very clear that the ongoing war between Iran and Israel is unjustifiable and a damaging endeavour for all sides.

This is not just an attack on the Islamic Republic and its ability to engage in and benefit from possession of its own nuclear powers. This is an attack on the principles of rules-based international order and human rights, and a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter. This aggression goes a long way to expose the political hypocrisy and double standards when dealing with different conflicts. When it comes to Israel, all acts that undermine international security and stability are excused in the name of self-defense.

During this attack, which took place on the early hours of 13th June, 2025 Israel violently violated the airspace of Iraq and Syria, in a show of disregard for the sovereignty of its neighbours. Ostensibly, Israel claimed its action is to destroy Iran’s nuclear capability, while Israel itself possesses an arsenal of nuclear weapons. In reality, Israel is pursuing regime change agenda in Iran, as they did in many countries. In the process, Israel repeatedly evades accountability. Unfortunately, the US and other Western countries continue to support Israel regardless of the nature of its unending aggression towards its neighbours.

NACI stands with the people of Iran and supports them in this time of their horrific and unjustifiable suffering. The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right of self-defence and the Iranian armed forces’ efforts to defend Iran’s territorial integrity and population in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. The West invented international law, and the same West is allowing Israel to violate it with impunity. We urge all countries to be consistent with international law and to put an end to Israel’s crimes.

This Israeli aggression and attack on Iran coincides with preparation of United Nations Conference, which is scheduled to take place next week on a possible two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians. It has been reported that the Trump administration in Washington has sent a diplomatic demarche to 185 countries that would attend the said UN conference next week, threatening that any anti-Israel actions will be viewed as opposition to US foreign policy interests. This was followed also by the reckless statement made by the ambassador of the US to Israel Mike Huckabee, who said: ‘Muslim countries should give up some of their land to create a future Palestinian State, and that the US no longer pursuing the goal of an independent Palestinian State’.

The timing of this aggression and attack on Iran coincided also with the ongoing starvation and genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza. As usual, Israel gets away with all kinds of severe violations. When the world tries to stop it, the US veto is ready at the UN. The result is a global legal system undermined by selective enforcement and geopolitical bias.

The Israeli action is exacerbating souring prices in the global oil market, and this will affects poor countries, especially African countries. We advocate peace and an end to violence as means to settle political and religious ideological differences, and underline the need to adhere to and pursue universal values such as sustainable peace, respect for the rule of law, human rights, freedom and dignity. This is needed to make the world a peaceful place for humankind.

NACI remains dedicated to supporting peace and two-state solution to end the genocide in Palestine.

God save humanity!

Signed:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

Co-founder and President

The New African Charter International (NACI)

