Local authority statistics: March 2019 quarter

Local authority statistics: March 2019 quarter

5 June 2019

This release provides the latest data on the performance of core non-trading activities of local authorities. See Local authority statistics: March 2019 quarter on our website.

Ends



The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

• Visit Local authority statistics: March 2019 quarter

• See CSV files for download

• Open the attached files

Tables (Excel)

(See attached file: local-authority-statistics-march-2019-quarter.xlsx)

localauthoritystatisticsmarch2019quarter.xlsx









© Scoop Media

