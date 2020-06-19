Gordon Campbell: On Why Trump Is Unlikely To Get Re-elected

So… Is the world likely to have to endure a second term of Donald Trump’s proto-fascist presidency? Probably not, at this point. The opinion polls – both nationally and in some of the states most likely to deliver the Electoral College outcome – are looking promising at this point for Joe Biden. Early days, of course. Over the next four and a half months, we still have to worry about Trump (a) calling off the election (b) refusing to leave office if defeated, (c) unleashing his armed neo-Nazi militia pals and (d) screwing the result by vote suppression strategies and illegal voter purges of registered voters. Georgia’s recent primary election offered a really disturbing portent of what is to come... More>>
Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety
Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>
Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System
The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>
National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities
Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets
Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>
Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>
Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear
The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>
Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd
“Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>
Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks
New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>
Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation
The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>
RNZ: Two new cases leaving isolation 'an unacceptable failure of the system' - Ardern
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two new Covid-19 cases leaving isolation "should never have happened and cannot be repeated".
Speaking to media to address actions taken by the government in response to two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, Ardern said the case represented "an unacceptable failure of the system"... More>>
Scoop Team: Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today. Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the ... More>>
Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed
Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>
Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>
The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do
In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.
In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>
Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>
Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction
Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>
Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future
The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>
ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low
As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>
Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction
Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>
Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving
New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>
DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents
Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>
Quake: No Tsunami Threat After 7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has struck 700km off New Zealand's northeastern coast. More>>
DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade
The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>
Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan
Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>
New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes
The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>
Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A
Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>
Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive
Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>
Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1
Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>
Gregor Thompson: Don’t Be Too Pessimistic About New Zealand’s Future.
With the first hurdle hopped our Government will be turning its attention to trying to soften the economic damage this pandemic has on our little archipelago. More>>
Eric Zuesse: U.S. Empire: Biden And Kerry Gave Orders To Ukraine’s President
Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture On May 19th, an implicit international political warning was issued, but it wasn’t issued between countries; it was issued between allied versus opposed factions within each of two countries: U.S. and Ukraine. ... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Budget Cockups In The Time Of Coronavirus: Reporting Errors And Australia’s JobKeeper Scheme
Hell has, in its raging fires, ringside seats for those who like their spreadsheets. The seating, already peopled by those from human resources, white collar criminals and accountants, becomes toastier for those who make errors with those spreadsheets. ... More>>
The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery
The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Altars Of Hypocrisy: George Floyd, Protest And Black Face
Be wary what you protest about. The modern moral constabulary are out, and they are assisted by their Silicon Valley friends in the Social Media club. Should you dare take a stand on anything, especially in a dramatic way, you will be found out ... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Welcome Deaths: Coronavirus And The Open Plan Office
For anybody familiar with that gruesome manifestation of the modern work place, namely the open plan office, the advent of coronavirus might be something of a relief. The prospects for infection in such spaces is simply too great. You are at risk from ... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Why Thinking Makes It So: Donald Trump’s Obamagate Fixation
The “gate” suffix has been wearing thin since the break-in scandal that gave it its birth. Since Watergate, virtually anything dubious and suggestive, and much more besides, is suffixed. Which brings us to the issue of President Donald Trump’s ... More>>
Binoy Kampmark: Brutal Choices: Anders Tegnell And Sweden’s Herd Immunity Goal
If the title of epidemiological czar were to be created, its first occupant would have to be Sweden’s Anders Tegnell. He has held sway in the face of sceptics and concern that his “herd immunity” approach to COVID-19 is a dangerous, and breathtakingly ... More>>
Coral reefs surround Coconut Island where a research centre of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology is based. UN News/Daniel Dickinson Coral reefs are being killed by the climate crisis, which is leading to rising sea temperatures. “Cryopreservation”, ... More>>
UN News: FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19 Restrictions Leave Migrant Workers Stranded
In countries across the world, tens of thousands of migrant workers are finding themselves stranded through travel restrictions, in the hope of curbing the spread of COVID-19. IOM I OM assisted over 1,300 Nigeriens stranded in Burkina Faso after ... More>>
Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards
Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>
818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass
A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>