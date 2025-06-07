Peaceful Demonstration Outside Wet Pets Pet Centre In Palmerston North

What: Protest outside Wet Pets and Country Pets pet shop, Palmerston North

When: Sunday 8 June 2025, 12-3pm

Where: 729 Tremaine Avenue, Palmerston North Central

A group of concerned activists and local residents will protest tomorrow, Sunday 8 June, 12-3, outside Wet Pets pet shop on Tremaine Ave. The purpose of the protest is to call for a thorough investigation of Wet Pets, to raise awareness about the cold underbelly of the pet shop industry, and to spread the message ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’.

“Local residents have been raising concerns and lodging complaints about Wet Pets Pet Centre for over a decade”, states Organiser Elin Arbez. “Despite this, allegations of animal mistreatment and neglect continue to regularly surface. We are calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into the breeding, sale, and care of animals associated with this business. If these allegations are found to be true, we demand the immediate removal of all animals from the premises and appropriate sanctions imposed on the owner.”

Co-Organiser Sandra Kyle, states: “Sadly, many pet store animals, like dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and mice, are provided by ‘puppy mills’ and ‘backyard breeders’ where animals may be kept in dirty, overcrowded conditions, their needs denied, because profits come before welfare. Poor exploited mother animals are endlessly bred from. It’s sad to see pet shop animals trapped in tiny cages, sometimes for extended periods. People may like to look at fish in pet shops, but wild-caught fish are caught by stressful methods, and then transported, often over very long distances, packed tightly in bags or containers. This leads to stress, disease and mortality during transport. Once in the pet shops they are kept in tanks that are way too small for them, forcing them to swim in circles or even vertically. If aquariums are not appropriately maintained, poor water quality can lead to stress, disease, and death in fish. It's a horrible life for them."

The action tomorrow is supported by Animal Justice Party of Aotearoa New Zealand, who oppose the sale of companion animals in pet stores. “The answer is to adopt, not shop,” says Executive President Rob McNeil. “People can also foster, taking the stress off Shelters, alleviating high rates of euthanasia because of overcrowding. Animals deserve better.”

