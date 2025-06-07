Jones To Singapore For Major Energy Conference

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Resources

Resources Minister Shane Jones travels to Singapore tomorrow where he will speak to more than 400 executives about New Zealand’s oil and gas investment opportunities at the Asia Pacific Energy Capital Assembly.

“As a fierce champion for New Zealand’s oil and gas sector, the Asia Pacific Energy Capital Assembly conference on 9 and 10 June provides an unparalleled opportunity to tell investors from the Asia Pacific region that New Zealand is open for business and ready for investment,” Mr Jones says.

“Investment in our resources means jobs, opportunities and economic growth for regional New Zealand. The Coalition Government is working hard to make New Zealand an attractive proposition for investors, with changes such as the reversal of the oil and gas exploration ban and the passing of the Fast-track Approvals Act.

“Budget 2025 included a tagged contingency of $200 million over four years for business case-approved coinvestment in new gas fields. This investment sends a clear message to the international investment community that New Zealand is serious about oil and gas exploration to supply the gas we need to power our homes and businesses. The industry can also benefit from the Investment Boost policy, also announced in Budget 2025.

“Of particular interest to international investors will be upcoming changes to the Crown Minerals Act which align petroleum decommissioning requirements with international best practice. These requirements were previously seen as a handbrake on investment.

“I look forward to meeting oil and gas explorers and producers on the sidelines of the conference to discuss ways we can open new pathways for investment and opportunities for the oil and gas sector in New Zealand.”

Mr Jones returns to New Zealand on 12 June.

