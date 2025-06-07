Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UPDATE: State Highway 73 From Otira To Springfield (Arthur’s Pass & Porters Pass) Is Now Reopened

Saturday, 7 June 2025, 1:37 pm
Press Release: NZTA

State Highway 85 from Kyeburn to Palmerston is also now reopened.

Extraction of stranded vehicles from State Highway 8 continues so that the road between Fairlie and Twizel can reopen later today.

A slip at Gorge Stream on State Highway 7 is currently being cleared so that the highway from Hanmer Springs to Springs Junction can be reopened later today.

Work is continuing to reopen State Highway 87 between Mosgiel and Kyeburn.

Motorists are urged to continue to take care on the roads and plan ahead.

A further update will be provided later today.

© Scoop Media

