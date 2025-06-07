Man Due In Court Following Crash, Pongakawa

06 June

A man will be appearing in court next week in relation to the death of a man following a crash in Pongakawa.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:45pm on Tuesday 3 June on Maniatutu Road.

It was not reported to Police at the time, and the driver and the passengers of the vehicle made their own way home to their addresses in the area.

Around 4:30am on 4 June, the driver of the vehicle and flatmate of one of the passengers in the car located the passenger deceased at their home.

Police have made further enquiries and have today charged a 40-year-old man with dangerous driving causing death.

He is due in Tauranga District Court on 12 June.

