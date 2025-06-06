Customs Arrests 19-year-old Passenger With 15 Kilograms Of Methamphetamine And Cocaine

A 19-year-old Kiwi national has been arrested at Auckland International Airport after Customs officers found an estimated 15 kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine in his luggage.

The passenger was referred for a baggage check after arriving on a flight from Los Angeles on Thursday 5 June.

An examination of the suitcase identified 15 vacuum-sealed packets – 13 of which contained methamphetamine, with an estimated weight of 13 kilograms. The remaining two packets were found to contain cocaine, with an estimated weight of two kilograms.

Removing this amount of methamphetamine from the market has prevented up to NZ$13 million worth of social harm and cost, and if sold in retail amounts, it would be worth approximately NZ$3.9 million. The seized cocaine has prevented up to $747,160 worth of social harm and cost, and would have had a street value of approximately NZ$776,000.

Customs Auckland Airport Manager, Paul Williams, says transnational criminal syndicates will prey on the young and vulnerable, but anyone caught up in this sort of crime faces the harshest penalties.

"Organised crime groups do not care how much life you have ahead of you. In this instance, a teenager is looking at life imprisonment for the importation and possession for supply of Class A drugs.”

Mr Williams adds that Customs officers are trained and committed to blocking any attempt to get drugs or other harmful substances across our border, and the volume of record seizures at Auckland Airport already this year is testament to that.

Suspicions about drug smuggling can be reported by calling 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) in confidence, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

