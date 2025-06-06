Making Hopukiore Safer And More Accessible For All

A render of the Hopukiore (Mount Drury) pathway on the Pacific Avenue side. [Photo/Supplied]

Work will soon begin at Hopukiore (Mount Drury) Reserve to improve safety and accessibility and protect its cultural significance, with upgrades planned for the perimeter pathway and historic caves starting this week.

A missing section of the pathway on the Pacific Avenue side of Hopukiore will be constructed, creating a fully connected loop around the base of the reserve. In addition, the steep and narrow sections of the pathway along Maunganui Road will be upgraded with a timber boardwalk.

These upgrades will improve accessibility, create a safe link between the roads, and ensure pedestrians are protected from traffic.

The new pathway along Pacific Avenue will result in the loss of two car parks, leaving 10 car parks remaining on that side of the reserve. Some space from the removed car parks is expected to remain available for motorcycle parking.

As part of the works, barriers will be installed to protect the Hopukiore caves, helping preserve their archaeological and cultural significance and keep everyone safe.

During the works, which are expected to be completed in July, pedestrian detours will be in place along the Hopukiore side of Pacific Avenue and Maunganui Road, with pedestrians directed to use the footpath on the opposite side of each road.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place at times on Pacific Avenue and May Street to allow for the safe movement of materials and construction vehicles.

The 12 car parks on the Hopukiore side of Pacific Avenue will be closed while works are underway.

While the reserve will remain open, access to the summit track from the Maunganui Road side will be temporarily closed during the works.

“Hopukiore is a special part of Mount Maunganui and is a popular space for our community to connect, exercise and play,” says Deputy Mayor of Tauranga and Mauao/Mount Maunganui Ward Councillor Jen Scoular.

“These upgrades will ensure everyone in our community can move safely around the reserve and the historic caves are preserved for everyone to appreciate.”

“The wider Mount North area already offers several accessible facilities, including an accessible changing facility near the playground, and adaptive equipment like Te Kaiwhakatere – TrailRider all-terrain wheelchair and beach wheelchairs, both of which can be booked online. Beach access mats are also available at key points along Marine Parade. The pathway upgrades, together with these facilities, will make it easier for more people to access and enjoy the area."

The improvements are part of a broader project to enhance the reserve, which includes the Hopukiore play area upgrade. In December 2024, Council launched the ‘Love, Wish, Wonder’ campaign to gather community input on the future of the popular play space.

The feedback highlighted a wide range of imaginative ideas – from obstacle courses and sand pits to mouse wheels and musical features. Concepts for the play space are currently being designed, shaped by community feedback, iwi and hapū values, and technical and site-specific considerations. They will be shared later in the year for further community input. A summary of the feedback can be viewed at letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/hopukioredreams.

For more information on the pathway upgrade and cave protection works, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/hopukiorepathway.

© Scoop Media

