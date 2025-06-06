Road Closure For Lower Buller Gorge Culvert Replacement

A reminder from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) that a 48-hour road closure is planned for next week on State Highway 6 in the Lower Buller Gorge for a culvert replacement.

The closure had earlier been planned for this week so that crews could complete the required work at Te Kuha, around 5km east of the intersection of State Highways 6 and 67. However the forecast weather conditions meant this was postponed and is now due to begin at 7am on Wednesday 11 June.

NZTA will update if any further postponement is required.

The existing culvert is to be replaced with a much larger capacity pipe, requiring a six-metre deep trench to be dug across the state highway. It is not possible to build an off-road detour around the site given the river’s location.

A two-day road closure avoids extended traffic disruption over several weeks if the work was completed using traditional stop-go traffic management. The timing also ensures the work is completed ahead of the worst of the winter weather.

Motorists should plan ahead and make alternative arrangements where necessary. Motorists are also reminded that recovery work associated with recent heavy rain in the Lower Buller Gorge is ongoing, and they should allow up to an additional hour for travel between Inangahua Junction and Westport/The Cross Roads.

The red circle indicates the site of the culvert to be replaced on SH6 (Photo/Supplied)

