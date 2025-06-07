Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Further Update: Closures Overnight On SI State Highways

Saturday, 7 June 2025, 5:51 pm
Press Release: NZTA

State Highway 8 between Twizel and Fairlie, and State Highway 80 between Lake Pukaki and Aoraki/ Mount Cook, will remain closed until tomorrow morning. The decision to close these roads again is based on more snow flurries expected overnight, and this combined with snow melt and freezing temperatures will likely mean extremely icy conditions.

It also means crews can continue working on the roads, breaking up ice and spreading grit. Decisions will be made in the morning about when to reopen.

Other South Island highways that had been closed by snow this morning are now open, but motorists are encouraged to avoid travel if they can while the risk from snow and ice remains.

