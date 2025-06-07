Desert Road Expected To Reopen Shortly - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 7 June 2025, 7:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Desert Road is expected to reopen approximately
6:45pm following the fatal crash earlier
today.
Motorists are thanked for their patience while
emergency services and contractors worked at the
scene.
For updates on the road opening, please check
https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/bay-of-plenty
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more