Desert Road Expected To Reopen Shortly - Bay Of Plenty

The Desert Road is expected to reopen approximately 6:45pm following the fatal crash earlier today.

Motorists are thanked for their patience while emergency services and contractors worked at the scene.

For updates on the road opening, please check https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/bay-of-plenty

