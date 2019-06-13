Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fountown has been saved!

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 11:44 am
Press Release: VUWSA

MEDIA RELEASE

13 June 2019

Fountown has been saved! Wellington City Council agrees to drop the proposed Alcohol Ban Area in Kelburn Park.

Students have successfully saved Fountown as Wellington City Council announces the decision, in today’s City strategy Committee meeting, to not go ahead with the proposed Alcohol Ban Area in Kelburn Park.

Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association (VUWSA) started the ‘Save Fountown’ campaign to ensure there was proper consultation made on the issue as students, who would be directly impacted by the decision, have the right to engage in the decision-making process involving them.

VUWSA President Tamatha Paul made clear in her oral submission that the idea behind ‘Save Fountown’ was not to encourage drinking in the park but rather engage students, as the traditional council process for consulting Wellington students has not been working.

As expressed by VUWSA throughout the Consultation process for Kelburn Park, an alcohol ban would only band-aid and shift a much larger problem. VUWSA hopes that moving forward, discussions surrounding the park will continue with Victoria University of Wellington, Wellington City Council and VUWSA working in partnership to find student-led solutions that do not compromise student safety nor community wellbeing.

VUWSA President Tamatha Paul says:

“VUWSA hopes that the conversation around Kelburn Park, safety and community wellbeing doesn’t end here. We need community building and we need the University, the Council, students and residents interacting openly and regularly. Change does not happen in isolation and all parties must be involved.”

ends




