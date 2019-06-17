Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

C&R selects talented team for Owairaka subdivsion

Monday, 17 June 2019, 9:53 am
Press Release: Communities and Residents

Communities and Residents

17 June 2019

Communities and Residents (C&R) is pleased to introduce a strong team of talented candidates for the Owairaka subdivision of the Albert-Eden Local Board.

Running on the C&R ticket in the Auckland local elections are new candidates Jose Fowler, Anthony McGivern, Monique Poirier, and Kristina Walkley.

“We’re excited to work alongside a talented local team in Owairaka/Mt Albert who bring a range of skills and interests to the table. The residents of Pt Chevalier, Western Springs, Morningside, Waterview, Mt Albert and Sandringham should be confident that their views will be strongly represented,” says Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Councillor candidates Councillor Christine Fletcher and international cities leader Mark Thomas.

Jose Fowler has lived in the Albert-Eden Local Board area for 20 years, and has been chairperson of a local neighbourhood association since 2005. As a local business owner, Jose understands the effects council decisions have on businesses and how Council can work to ensure businesses have the opportunity to flourish. As a long-term resident, he is committed to the area, its infrastructure and facilities, and to the preservation of the unique heritage. Jose is currently the head cycling coach at Diocesan School for Girls and is passionate about getting kids active and participating in sport.

Anthony McGivern has a wealth of experience in commercial and strategic leadership roles, delivering performance improvement across local government, infrastructure, health and technology. He is passionate about the environment, enhancing the wellbeing of local residents, and stopping wasteful Council spending Anthony’s priority will be ensuring the community is heard on matters including Chamberlain and Eden Park, public safety, transport and the rejuvenation of local spaces. He enjoys giving back to the community, coaching school sports, and actively volunteers for a number of charities.



Monique Poirier has lived in Owairaka for nearly 30 years and is proud to call it her home. She was born and bred in Mt. Albert and attended school at Marist Primary and Marist College. Monique is passionate about service to the community, and ensuring Albert-Eden is a great place to live for all families. She will work hard to find better approaches to transport so locals get the solutions they need, cut wasteful spending, and protect the local parks such as Chamberlain and Eden Park. Monique works with children everyday, owning a well-established dance school, and is completing a Master’s degree.

Kristina Walkley has lived in the Albert-Eden Local Board area for 20 years, and has been the Head Teacher at Pt Chevalier community kindergarten for the past 12 years. Kristina is passionate about quality community facilities, public spaces, parks, public transport and safety. She will bring her extensive local knowledge and experience to the role, and will work hard to represent the views of all residents, young and old. As a long-term Pt Chevalier local, Kristina understands the importance of protecting the unique character of the area in this time of growth.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Communities and Residents on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

The Children’s Commissioner has announced that his Office will be carrying out a thematic review of Oranga Tamariki’s policies, processes and practice relating to care and protection issues for tamariki Māori aged 0-3 months.

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

 

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Govt Adopts Working Group Plan: Unions Welcome Film Industry Collective Bargaining

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed. More>>

ALSO:

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits... More>>

ALSO:

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 