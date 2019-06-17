C&R selects talented team for Owairaka subdivsion

Communities and Residents

17 June 2019

Communities and Residents (C&R) is pleased to introduce a strong team of talented candidates for the Owairaka subdivision of the Albert-Eden Local Board.

Running on the C&R ticket in the Auckland local elections are new candidates Jose Fowler, Anthony McGivern, Monique Poirier, and Kristina Walkley.

“We’re excited to work alongside a talented local team in Owairaka/Mt Albert who bring a range of skills and interests to the table. The residents of Pt Chevalier, Western Springs, Morningside, Waterview, Mt Albert and Sandringham should be confident that their views will be strongly represented,” says Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Councillor candidates Councillor Christine Fletcher and international cities leader Mark Thomas.

Jose Fowler has lived in the Albert-Eden Local Board area for 20 years, and has been chairperson of a local neighbourhood association since 2005. As a local business owner, Jose understands the effects council decisions have on businesses and how Council can work to ensure businesses have the opportunity to flourish. As a long-term resident, he is committed to the area, its infrastructure and facilities, and to the preservation of the unique heritage. Jose is currently the head cycling coach at Diocesan School for Girls and is passionate about getting kids active and participating in sport.

Anthony McGivern has a wealth of experience in commercial and strategic leadership roles, delivering performance improvement across local government, infrastructure, health and technology. He is passionate about the environment, enhancing the wellbeing of local residents, and stopping wasteful Council spending Anthony’s priority will be ensuring the community is heard on matters including Chamberlain and Eden Park, public safety, transport and the rejuvenation of local spaces. He enjoys giving back to the community, coaching school sports, and actively volunteers for a number of charities.







Monique Poirier has lived in Owairaka for nearly 30 years and is proud to call it her home. She was born and bred in Mt. Albert and attended school at Marist Primary and Marist College. Monique is passionate about service to the community, and ensuring Albert-Eden is a great place to live for all families. She will work hard to find better approaches to transport so locals get the solutions they need, cut wasteful spending, and protect the local parks such as Chamberlain and Eden Park. Monique works with children everyday, owning a well-established dance school, and is completing a Master’s degree.

Kristina Walkley has lived in the Albert-Eden Local Board area for 20 years, and has been the Head Teacher at Pt Chevalier community kindergarten for the past 12 years. Kristina is passionate about quality community facilities, public spaces, parks, public transport and safety. She will bring her extensive local knowledge and experience to the role, and will work hard to represent the views of all residents, young and old. As a long-term Pt Chevalier local, Kristina understands the importance of protecting the unique character of the area in this time of growth.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

