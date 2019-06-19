C&R candidates announced for Maungawhau subdivision

19 June 2019

Current Albert-Eden Local Board members Lee Corrick, Rachel Langton and Benjamin Lee have been re-selected by Communities and Residents (C&R) to stand for the Maungawhau subdivision of the Albert-Eden Local Board in the 2019 Auckland local elections. They are joined in the team by new candidate and Mt Eden local Kendyl Smith.

“Our experienced team of local leaders have a proven track record of delivering for the residents of Mt Eden, Kingsland, Balmoral, Epsom and Greenlane. We’re excited to work alongside Kendyl, Lee, Rachel and Benjamin and continue to champion our community’s needs,” says Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Councillor candidates Councillor Christine Fletcher and international cities leader Mark Thomas.

Kendyl Smith is a long-term Albert-Eden resident, and offers over 15 years of professional experience. After a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry, Kendyl was instrumental in developing the Parenting Place’s ‘Attitude’ health programme that was rolled throughout New Zealand in secondary schools. She was deputy head girl of Epsom Girls Grammar School and lives in Mt Eden with her husband and 2 children. Kendyl is committed to shaping Albert-Eden into an accessible and safe community that champions good stewardship, accountability, and community foundations.

Lee Corrick is a current local board member and has 16 years of experience in the finance sector. She has a track record of delivering for the Albert-Eden community and has actively advocated for the protection of green space and local heritage, community facilities and improved core council services. Lee values a transparent and financially prudent Council, and will continue to be a strong local voice.







Rachel Langton has been an Albert-Eden local board member for 6 years and brings a wealth of experience in law and corporate employment relations. In her role, she has worked hard to deliver for the Albert-Eden community and has successfully driven the redevelopment of Potters Park, the Windmill Park Netball Courts, the upgraded public tennis courts at Nicholson Park, and worked to increase the utilisation of council facilities across Albert-Eden.

Benjamin Lee joined the local board team in 2016. He has over 10 years of commercial experience in the finance, aviation, and transport industries, and holds an engineering degree from the University of Auckland. In his role on the local board, Benjamin has committed to improving transport for the whole community and delivering on the Unitary Plan.

