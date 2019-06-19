Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke's Bay Support for Climate Emergency Declaration

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Media Release
19 June 2019

Hawke's Bay Support for Climate Emergency Declaration

There is strong support for Hawke’s Bay to join other councils around the country in declaring a climate emergency.

At today’s Regional Council Environment & Services Committee meeting councillors voted to recommend the full council declare a climate emergency.

Committee Chair Councillor Tom Belford told the meeting declaring a climate emergency is not a token exercise.

“We need to give this priority and raise public consciousness on the issue of climate change and the need to adapt our behaviours accordingly,” says Councillor Belford.

“Global Warming is impossible to deny. We are getting weekly updates to prove it is accelerating.”

“We have a comprehensive work programme addressing the regional impacts of climate change, but we are looking to intensify our efforts.”

The committee is also recommending the Regional Council:
• Provides an annual progress report in relation to existing work and additional future programmes relating to climate change
• Includes climate change as a primary factor for consideration in its decision making processes
• Commits to developing a comprehensive programme of work in response to climate change, including regional leadership for climate change awareness and action
• Requests staff develop a programme of community engagement on climate change mitigation and adaption
• Directs the Chief Executive to further reduce the Council’s greenhouse gas emissions and report annually on progress
• Advocates the Ministry for the Environment to include greenhouse gas emissions in the consenting process under the Resource Management Act

The recommendations will go to a full Regional Council meeting for confirmation next Wednesday 26 June.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government.

The same Sir John Key who denied there was a housing crisis in New Zealand – and who sold his own beach house to Hisco – seems to have also been living in denial in his role as ANZ’s chairman of the board. More>>

 

QS University Rankings: NZ Ranks Well "Despite Resourcing Constraints"

New Zealand universities continue to do well in international rankings, with the release of the 2020 QS world rankings showing that all eight universities remain in the world’s top 500. More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks: 21 Month Prison Sentence For Sharing Live Stream Video

A Christchurch man who admitted redistributing the livestream video of the mosque killings has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. More>>

ALSO:

Operation Burnham Inquiry: Afghan Villagers Pull Out

The Afghan villagers involved with the inquiry into Operation Burnham say they have lost faith in the process and will no longer take part. More>>

ALSO:

Child 'Uplifts': Children’s Commissioner To Conduct Review

“At the time of the attempted uplift from Hawke’s Bay Maternity Hospital at the beginning of May, our Office shared our views on the critical importance of the mother-child relationship, and the fact that this relationship is denied to too many Māori children”, says the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

Fluro Logo, Definitely Not Racism, Activist Judges: Act Has Conference

“Finally, New Zealanders will have the right to challenge bad laws in court. If the courts find that a law hasn’t been made in accordance with the basic principles of good lawmaking, it can be declared invalid." More>>

ALSO:

Money Found: Revised Offer For Teachers And Principals

PPTA and NZEI have recommended that revised offers from the Government to their members are ratified, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced. More>>

ALSO:

Discussion Doc: National's Primary Sector Plans

Today National has released our third discussion document, this one on the primary sector. It showcases our positive and innovative approach to what is the backbone of our economy, Leader of the National Party Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 