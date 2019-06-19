Hawke's Bay Support for Climate Emergency Declaration

Media Release

19 June 2019

There is strong support for Hawke’s Bay to join other councils around the country in declaring a climate emergency.

At today’s Regional Council Environment & Services Committee meeting councillors voted to recommend the full council declare a climate emergency.

Committee Chair Councillor Tom Belford told the meeting declaring a climate emergency is not a token exercise.

“We need to give this priority and raise public consciousness on the issue of climate change and the need to adapt our behaviours accordingly,” says Councillor Belford.

“Global Warming is impossible to deny. We are getting weekly updates to prove it is accelerating.”

“We have a comprehensive work programme addressing the regional impacts of climate change, but we are looking to intensify our efforts.”

The committee is also recommending the Regional Council:

• Provides an annual progress report in relation to existing work and additional future programmes relating to climate change

• Includes climate change as a primary factor for consideration in its decision making processes

• Commits to developing a comprehensive programme of work in response to climate change, including regional leadership for climate change awareness and action

• Requests staff develop a programme of community engagement on climate change mitigation and adaption

• Directs the Chief Executive to further reduce the Council’s greenhouse gas emissions and report annually on progress

• Advocates the Ministry for the Environment to include greenhouse gas emissions in the consenting process under the Resource Management Act

The recommendations will go to a full Regional Council meeting for confirmation next Wednesday 26 June.







