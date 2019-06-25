Public forum to celebrate the diversity of muslim women

From appearing in the international comedy festival to helping refugees as a doctor in Afghanistan, the achievements of the panellists at an upcoming public forum “Celebrating Muslim Women” are impressive and varied.

“The Celebrating Muslim Women forum will show just some of the diversity of thought, lifestyle and achievements within New Zealand’s community of Muslim women,” says Leonie Morris, Auckland Women’s Centre manager and forum organiser.

“Muslim women are leaders in our current national discussions regarding freedom, accountability and responses to racism, and we are proud to offer the public an opportunity to find out more about the people behind the headlines.”

The forum panellists have a range of ages, ethnicities, origins and attitudes to the hijab: Mahvash Ali, journalist and associate producer of The Project; Commonwealth Young Leader Fatumata Bah; writer Latifa Daud, and Refugees as Survivors advocate counsellor Fahima Saeid who was a Médecins Sans Frontière doctor in Afghanistan before immigrating to New Zealand in 2001. Senior journalist Carol Hirschfeld will moderate the forum.

Ali was a storyteller at the New Zealand international comedy festival last month. "I am a lover of beaches, jandals, tip top ice cream. I don't understand the capital gains tax,” she says. “Do I sound like a typical Kiwi? I sure hope so, because I feel like one!"

Celebrating Muslim Women Public Forum

With Mahvash Ali, Fatumata Bah, Latifa Daud and Fahima Saeid; moderated by Carol Hirschfeld.

7pm Tues 25 June

Freeman’s Bay Community Hall

$0-$20. Bookings essential to: info@womenz.org.nz











