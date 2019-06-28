Tapu Te Ranga Marae fire report



Tēnā koutou katoa,

The Tapu-te-Ranga Trust would like to thank the Fire Investigation Specialists for their report into the marae fire of Sunday 9 June 2019, with the conclusion of the report being an accident. The Trust is in the process of reviewing our policies and procedures.

We are extremely blessed that there was no loss of life, and grateful that so many firefighters and emergency services managed to contain the fire.

We are committed to ensuring that the new Tapu Te Ranga Marae will be a welcoming, safe and unique cultural centre for ngā hau e whā – people from all walks of life.

Nāku iti noa, nā

Tapu-te-Ranga Trust









