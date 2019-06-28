Tapu Te Ranga Marae fire report
Friday, 28 June 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Tapu-te-Ranga Trust and Marae
Tēnā koutou katoa,
The Tapu-te-Ranga Trust would
like to thank the Fire Investigation Specialists for their
report into the marae fire of Sunday 9 June 2019, with the
conclusion of the report being an accident. The Trust is in
the process of reviewing our policies and procedures.
We
are extremely blessed that there was no loss of life, and
grateful that so many firefighters and emergency services
managed to contain the fire.
We are committed to ensuring
that the new Tapu Te Ranga Marae will be a welcoming, safe
and unique cultural centre for ngā hau e whā – people
from all walks of life.
Nāku iti noa, nā
Tapu-te-Ranga
Trust
