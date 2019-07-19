Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work on Cobham Drive paths moves closer to the road

Friday, 19 July 2019, 9:49 am
Wellington City Council


18 July 2019

From next week, road users should take extra care heading east along Cobham Drive as work on the new walking and bike paths will be happening closer to the road.

The two airport-bound traffic lanes between the Troy and Calabar roundabouts will be a little narrower than usual, the road shoulder will be out of action, and the speed limit through this section will be reduced to 50km/h at all times.

The changes are required to keep the contractors, pedestrians, cyclists and other road users safe.

Weather permitting, workers will paint temporary lane markings overnight on Sunday 21 July from 8pm, and install and fill the orange water-filled barriers overnight on Monday from 9pm. One eastbound traffic lane will be out of action while this work happens, but on both nights, there will be two lanes back in use the following morning by 5.30am at the latest.

For safety reasons, the narrower lanes and 50km/h speed limit will be required on the seaward side of the road where work is happening until the project is finished in mid-2020. The speed limit on the city-bound traffic lanes will remain at 70km/h.

Safe access around the work zone will be provided for people on foot and on bikes. People riding and walking should use the temporary shared route and ramps provided, follow signs, and take extra care.

Cr Sarah Free, Wellington City Council’s Portfolio Leader for Walking and Cycling, says the new paths taking shape on Cobham Drive and closer to the city at Pt Jerningham are key to developing an amazing harbour-side route that people of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy.



“Once complete, it will be safer and easier to walk, run, ride and scoot around this part of the harbour.”

The 7km commuter and recreational coastal route has been named Tahitai by Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika, meaning one tide, one journey. It will also form part of a future Te Aranui o Pōneke/Great Harbour Way.

Cobham Drive is also home to the Meridian Energy Wind Sculpture Walk, and there will be seats and bike parking at the sculptures where people can stop and enjoy the views.

While the work happens, off-road parking areas in the construction zone are temporarily closed.

ends

