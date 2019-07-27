Update: Serious incident, Silverstream, Upper Hutt

"Update: Serious incident, Silverstream, Upper Hutt "

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry:

Around 12:25am Police were called to an area off the Eastern Hutt Road after receiving reports that a road roller was being used to damage vehicles gathered in the area.

Police attended the scene immediately, and two men were taken into custody.

A 47-year-old man is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court today charged with endangering transport.

The other man has been released from custody.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and further charges are likely.

Five vehicles were damaged during the incident.

One person was hospitalised with injuries sustained involving another vehicle.

They were not injured by the road roller.

As this matter is before the Courts Police are limited in what further information can be provided.

However, it is clear this was a serious incident which had the potential for tragedy.

We urge anyone who notices activity that concerns them to contact Police straight away, rather than taking actions which might put themselves and others at risk.

Our priority is making sure people are safe, and we are committed to working with the community on illegal street racing activity and anti-social driver behaviour.

Police are also aware of concerning sentiment circulating on social media surrounding this incident.

We remind people that making threatening or abusive statements can be an offence, and ask anyone with concerns to contact us immediately.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who was involved in this incident, particularly those who may have video footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington Police on 04 381 2000.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

