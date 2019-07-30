Changes to Auckland's firearm collection events

There have been some changes to prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection events in Auckland.

Police will continue to adjust their scheduling in Auckland to ensure community events are well-targeted – please continue to check www.police.govt.nz for updates.

Future Auckland events are as follows:

4 August at A&P Showgrounds, Warkworth from 10am-2pm.

4 August at Pukekohe A&P Showgrounds, Pukekohe from 10am-2pm.

11 August at Victor Eaves Park, Orewa from 10am-2pm.

11 August at Papakura Rugby Football Club, Papakura from 10am-2pm.

18 August at Trusts Arena, Henderson from 10am-2pm.

18 August at Pukekohe A&P Showgrounds, Pukekohe from 10am-2pm.

Police are pleased with the positive response from the firearms community, and will continue to keep listening and modifying our approach as necessary.

For more information on collection events please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.











