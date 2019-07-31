Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

If the crown fits, wear it!

Wednesday, 31 July 2019, 8:18 am
Press Release: Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards

Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards six times winner (2018), Patrick Lam, dreams of one day telling his grandchildren that he was once the Pie King of New Zealand.

Well, he still is!

Congratulations will be ringing out across his kingdom today as we celebrate Patrick Lam as this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner.

With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie.

cut to show the filling – pieces of cheese are layered through the mince

The Supreme Award winning mince and cheese pie from Glodstar Patrick's Pies

The Awards were announced last night (July 30) in Auckland at a themed gala event set in the jungle as the Search for the Lost City of Pies explored the far reaches of New Zealand to find victorious pies befitting a gold, silver or bronze award in the 11 finalist categories.

On July 25, the judges, including celebrity chef judge Gareth Stewart, began the task at dawn of finding a winner from 5326 pies entered by 553 bakers. It took nearly nine hours.

While there have been four previous Mince & Cheese Supreme winners (2001, 2002, 2005 and 2013) since the competition began in 1996, entry numbers in this category have steadily grown as New Zealanders declared it their favourite pie.



To win with a Mince & Cheese pie is phenomenal. Not only do you have to get passed the ‘big boys’, the Commercial Wholesale bakers who can only enter a mince and cheese pie in that category and who comfortably bake tens of thousands of them each week, but you have to get passed nine other categories, many with more opportunity to ‘stand out from the crowd’ such as Gourmet Meat.

It’s a daunting task, a conquest fit for kings and Patrick Lam of Goldstar Patrick’s Pies in Bethlehem and Tauriko in Tauranga, and Rotorua faced the conquest and became the victor.

Bakels NZ managing director Brent Kersel says: “The Supreme pie was absolute perfection. The pastry was golden, with perfect lamination, flaky, and a delight to bite into. The filling though surprised us. It was like the cheese had been swirled through the mince and the way it blended in your mouth as a result was exceptional, delicious.

“Mince and cheese is my favourite pie, and I’d go so far as to say Patrick’s was the best I’ve ever tasted.”

“Year upon year it gets harder to win this competition because the standard of the entries just keeps getting better.

“We saw some very creative pies come through the Café Boutique category including The Flintstone with beef brisket and bone protruding the top pastry.

“A standout for me was the slow-cooked pork belly pie which was cooked in apple cider and pear cider. It looked pretty impressive.

“So it’s interesting that out of all the categories the Mince & Cheese should take Supreme but then it proves that if you get the formula right, the eye-catching golden pastry and the beautifully cooked, well-seasoned filling, then, yes, Mince & Cheese can out-shine the others. It takes a Pie King to show us that and we congratulate Patrick on his success.”

He’s won the Supreme trophy, two golds and two bronze awards and $9,500 in prize money.

For this charming, humble Pie King though it is all about bringing satisfaction to his customers and recognising the efforts of his bakery team to make that happen.

MINCE & GRAVY

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award
Heng SeanghyOliver’s Bakehouse299 Kepa Road, Mission Bay, Auckland 1071
Silver Award
Jason HayRichoux Patisserie119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051
Bronze Award
Srieng Choeu
Fresh Bun Cafe Tuakau42 George Street, Tuakau 2121
Highly Commended
Try KongBakers Oven687 Whangaparaoa Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa 0932


2. POTATO TOPPED

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award Bunna HoutEuro Patisserie Torbay1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630
Silver Award Bunnarith Sao
Dairy Flat Bakery1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany
Bronze Award
John ThomsenCopenhagen Bakery409 Harewood Road, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8051
Highly Commended
Try KongBakers Oven687 Whangaparaoa Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa 0932


3. STEAK & CHEESE

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award Michael GrayNada Bakery72 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington 5028 Unit 4
Silver Award Bunnarith Sao
Dairy Flat Bakery1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany
Bronze Award Lee IngFast & Fresh Bakery8 Horomatangi Street, Taupo 3330
Highly CommendedGeemun Chao
Bakery Bobs Bakery Cafe135 Chadwick Road, Greerton, Tauranga 3112

4. CHICKEN & VEGETABLE

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award
Jason DanielsonKai Pai Wholesale17 Frederick Street, Wanaka
Silver Award
Jason HayRichoux Patisserie119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051
Bronze Award
Patrick LamGoldstar Patricks Pies Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110
Highly Commended
Sok KaingMy Bakery KelstonSuite 6, 4055 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 0602


5. CAFÉ BOUTIQUE

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award
Poached Rhubarb and Blueberry		Mike SprouleOriginal Foods8 Stark Drive, Wigram, Christchurch 8042
Silver Award
Prime Hereford Beef Cheeks, Mushroom, aged Cheddar, Fenugreek and Garden Herbs.		Tom PeakeThe Whistling Frog9 Rewcastle Road, RD 2, Owaka 9586
Bronze Award
Chicken Porcini in cream sauce		Megan Priscott
Red Kitchen69 Mahoe Street, Te Awamutu 3800
Highly Commended
Mutton Shanks		Cathy MillerRangiriri Pies16 Rangiriri Road, Rangiriri 3782

6. GOURMET MEAT

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award
Moroccan Lamb Pie		Ty LimOrewa Bakery8E Moana Avenue, Orewa 0931`
Silver Award
Chicken & Bacon in a Cream Sauce		Jason DanielsonKai Pai Wholesale17 Frederick Street, Wanaka
Bronze Award
Slow Cooked Pork Belly		Michael GrayNada Bakery72 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington 5028 Unit 4
Highly Commended
Lamb, Kumara, Bacon & Camembert		Vong HeanMairangi Bay Bakery366D Beach Road, Mairangi Bay, Auckland 0630

7. TRUCKIE & TRADIE (STEAK & GRAVY)

NameCompanyAddress
Gold AwardBunna HoutEuro Patisserie Torbay1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630
Silver AwardLee IngFast & Fresh Bakery8 Horomatangi Street, Taupo 3330
Bronze AwardLee Hout UngCrown Bakery Pukekohe132D Manukau Road, Pukekohe 2120
Highly CommendedBun Heng Wong
Julia’s Bakery128B Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051


8. BACON & EGG

NameCompanyAddress
Gold AwardPatrick LamGoldstar Patricks PiesShop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110
Silver AwardBunhour (Vic) LuonWaihi Bakery47 Seddon Street, Waihi 3610
Bronze AwardJason HayRichoux Patisserie119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051
Highly CommendedChien HoangPak n Save Wairau30-60 Wairau Road, Glenfield


9. MINCE & CHEESE

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award
Patrick LamGoldstar Patricks PiesShop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110
Silver Award
Geemun Chao
Bakery Bobs Bakery Cafe135 Chadwick Road, Greerton, Tauranga 3112
Bronze Award
Sophal (Andy) TunSummer Bakery10E Margan Avenue, New Lynn, Auckland
Highly Commended
Bunnarith Sao
Dairy Flat Bakery1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany


10. GOURMET FRUIT

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award
Blackforest		John KloegTen O’Clock Cookie Bakery Cafe180 Queen Street, Masterton 5810
Silver Award
Blueberry, Apple & Peach		Oudorm LaiCorner Bakery180A Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough, Auckland 1042
Bronze Award
Fresh Lemon Meringue		Patrick RattiganPatrick's on Lake Road49 Lake Road, Ohinemutu, Rotorua 3010
Highly Commended
Mix Berries and Apple		Bunnarith Sao
Dairy Flat Bakery1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany


11. VEGETARIAN

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award
Broccoli, Cauliflower, Pumpkin, Carrot ,Spinach		Bunna HoutEuro Patisserie Torbay1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630
Silver Award
Vege BBQ Cheese Burger, Beyond Meat Patty		Cameron ButchartButchart’s Home Cookery91 Tawa Street, Gonville, Whanganui 4501
Bronze Award
Stir Fried Veg in a Cream Cheese Sauce		Patrick LamGoldstar Patricks PiesShop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110
Highly Commended
White Sauce with Pumpkin & Carrot		Jason DanielsonKai Pai Wholesale17 Frederick Street, Wanaka


12. COMMERCIAL WHOLESALE – MINCE & CHEESE

NameCompanyAddress
Gold Award
Tim MiliniaOxford Pies
142 Maui Street, Pukete, Hamilton 3200
Silver Award
Eddie GrootenDad’s Pies57 Forge Road, Silverdale, Auckland
Bronze Award
Terry McMahonCouplands BakeriesCnr Buchanans Rd & Carmen Rd, Christchurch
Highly Commended
Jason DanielsonKai Pai Wholesale17 Federick Street, Wanaka


SUPREME

Gold Award
Category

Mince & Cheese

Patrick LamGoldstar Patricks PiesShop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110


