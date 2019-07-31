If the crown fits, wear it!

Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards six times winner (2018), Patrick Lam, dreams of one day telling his grandchildren that he was once the Pie King of New Zealand.

Well, he still is!

Congratulations will be ringing out across his kingdom today as we celebrate Patrick Lam as this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner.

With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie.

The Supreme Award winning mince and cheese pie from Glodstar Patrick's Pies

The Awards were announced last night (July 30) in Auckland at a themed gala event set in the jungle as the Search for the Lost City of Pies explored the far reaches of New Zealand to find victorious pies befitting a gold, silver or bronze award in the 11 finalist categories.

On July 25, the judges, including celebrity chef judge Gareth Stewart, began the task at dawn of finding a winner from 5326 pies entered by 553 bakers. It took nearly nine hours.

While there have been four previous Mince & Cheese Supreme winners (2001, 2002, 2005 and 2013) since the competition began in 1996, entry numbers in this category have steadily grown as New Zealanders declared it their favourite pie.







To win with a Mince & Cheese pie is phenomenal. Not only do you have to get passed the ‘big boys’, the Commercial Wholesale bakers who can only enter a mince and cheese pie in that category and who comfortably bake tens of thousands of them each week, but you have to get passed nine other categories, many with more opportunity to ‘stand out from the crowd’ such as Gourmet Meat.

It’s a daunting task, a conquest fit for kings and Patrick Lam of Goldstar Patrick’s Pies in Bethlehem and Tauriko in Tauranga, and Rotorua faced the conquest and became the victor.

Bakels NZ managing director Brent Kersel says: “The Supreme pie was absolute perfection. The pastry was golden, with perfect lamination, flaky, and a delight to bite into. The filling though surprised us. It was like the cheese had been swirled through the mince and the way it blended in your mouth as a result was exceptional, delicious.

“Mince and cheese is my favourite pie, and I’d go so far as to say Patrick’s was the best I’ve ever tasted.”

“Year upon year it gets harder to win this competition because the standard of the entries just keeps getting better.

“We saw some very creative pies come through the Café Boutique category including The Flintstone with beef brisket and bone protruding the top pastry.

“A standout for me was the slow-cooked pork belly pie which was cooked in apple cider and pear cider. It looked pretty impressive.

“So it’s interesting that out of all the categories the Mince & Cheese should take Supreme but then it proves that if you get the formula right, the eye-catching golden pastry and the beautifully cooked, well-seasoned filling, then, yes, Mince & Cheese can out-shine the others. It takes a Pie King to show us that and we congratulate Patrick on his success.”

He’s won the Supreme trophy, two golds and two bronze awards and $9,500 in prize money.

For this charming, humble Pie King though it is all about bringing satisfaction to his customers and recognising the efforts of his bakery team to make that happen.

MINCE & GRAVY

Name Company Address Gold Award

Heng Seanghy Oliver’s Bakehouse 299 Kepa Road, Mission Bay, Auckland 1071 Silver Award

Jason Hay Richoux Patisserie 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051 Bronze Award

Srieng Choeu

Fresh Bun Cafe Tuakau 42 George Street, Tuakau 2121 Highly Commended

Try Kong Bakers Oven 687 Whangaparaoa Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa 0932



2. POTATO TOPPED

Name Company Address Gold Award Bunna Hout Euro Patisserie Torbay 1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630 Silver Award Bunnarith Sao

Dairy Flat Bakery 1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany Bronze Award

John Thomsen Copenhagen Bakery 409 Harewood Road, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8051 Highly Commended

Try Kong Bakers Oven 687 Whangaparaoa Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa 0932



3. STEAK & CHEESE

Name Company Address Gold Award Michael Gray Nada Bakery 72 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington 5028 Unit 4 Silver Award Bunnarith Sao

Dairy Flat Bakery 1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany Bronze Award Lee Ing Fast & Fresh Bakery 8 Horomatangi Street, Taupo 3330 Highly Commended Geemun Chao

Bakery Bobs Bakery Cafe 135 Chadwick Road, Greerton, Tauranga 3112

4. CHICKEN & VEGETABLE

Name Company Address Gold Award

Jason Danielson Kai Pai Wholesale 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka Silver Award

Jason Hay Richoux Patisserie 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051 Bronze Award

Patrick Lam Goldstar Patricks Pies Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110

Highly Commended

Sok Kaing My Bakery Kelston Suite 6, 4055 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 0602



5. CAFÉ BOUTIQUE

Name Company Address Gold Award

Poached Rhubarb and Blueberry Mike Sproule Original Foods 8 Stark Drive, Wigram, Christchurch 8042 Silver Award

Prime Hereford Beef Cheeks, Mushroom, aged Cheddar, Fenugreek and Garden Herbs. Tom Peake The Whistling Frog 9 Rewcastle Road, RD 2, Owaka 9586 Bronze Award

Chicken Porcini in cream sauce Megan Priscott

Red Kitchen 69 Mahoe Street, Te Awamutu 3800 Highly Commended

Mutton Shanks Cathy Miller Rangiriri Pies 16 Rangiriri Road, Rangiriri 3782

6. GOURMET MEAT

Name Company Address Gold Award

Moroccan Lamb Pie Ty Lim Orewa Bakery 8E Moana Avenue, Orewa 0931` Silver Award

Chicken & Bacon in a Cream Sauce Jason Danielson Kai Pai Wholesale 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka Bronze Award

Slow Cooked Pork Belly Michael Gray Nada Bakery 72 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington 5028 Unit 4 Highly Commended

Lamb, Kumara, Bacon & Camembert Vong Hean Mairangi Bay Bakery 366D Beach Road, Mairangi Bay, Auckland 0630

7. TRUCKIE & TRADIE (STEAK & GRAVY)

Name Company Address Gold Award Bunna Hout Euro Patisserie Torbay 1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630 Silver Award Lee Ing Fast & Fresh Bakery 8 Horomatangi Street, Taupo 3330 Bronze Award Lee Hout Ung Crown Bakery Pukekohe 132D Manukau Road, Pukekohe 2120 Highly Commended Bun Heng Wong

Julia’s Bakery 128B Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051



8. BACON & EGG

Name Company Address Gold Award Patrick Lam Goldstar Patricks Pies Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110

Silver Award Bunhour (Vic) Luon Waihi Bakery 47 Seddon Street, Waihi 3610 Bronze Award Jason Hay Richoux Patisserie 119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051 Highly Commended Chien Hoang Pak n Save Wairau 30-60 Wairau Road, Glenfield



9. MINCE & CHEESE

Name Company Address Gold Award

Patrick Lam Goldstar Patricks Pies Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110

Silver Award

Geemun Chao

Bakery Bobs Bakery Cafe 135 Chadwick Road, Greerton, Tauranga 3112 Bronze Award

Sophal (Andy) Tun Summer Bakery 10E Margan Avenue, New Lynn, Auckland Highly Commended

Bunnarith Sao

Dairy Flat Bakery 1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany



10. GOURMET FRUIT

Name Company Address Gold Award

Blackforest John Kloeg Ten O’Clock Cookie Bakery Cafe 180 Queen Street, Masterton 5810 Silver Award

Blueberry, Apple & Peach Oudorm Lai Corner Bakery 180A Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough, Auckland 1042 Bronze Award

Fresh Lemon Meringue Patrick Rattigan Patrick's on Lake Road 49 Lake Road, Ohinemutu, Rotorua 3010 Highly Commended

Mix Berries and Apple Bunnarith Sao

Dairy Flat Bakery 1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany



11. VEGETARIAN

Name Company Address Gold Award

Broccoli, Cauliflower, Pumpkin, Carrot ,Spinach Bunna Hout Euro Patisserie Torbay 1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630 Silver Award

Vege BBQ Cheese Burger, Beyond Meat Patty Cameron Butchart Butchart’s Home Cookery 91 Tawa Street, Gonville, Whanganui 4501 Bronze Award

Stir Fried Veg in a Cream Cheese Sauce Patrick Lam Goldstar Patricks Pies Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110

Highly Commended

White Sauce with Pumpkin & Carrot Jason Danielson Kai Pai Wholesale 17 Frederick Street, Wanaka



12. COMMERCIAL WHOLESALE – MINCE & CHEESE

Name Company Address Gold Award

Tim Milinia Oxford Pies

142 Maui Street, Pukete, Hamilton 3200 Silver Award

Eddie Grooten Dad’s Pies 57 Forge Road, Silverdale, Auckland Bronze Award

Terry McMahon Couplands Bakeries Cnr Buchanans Rd & Carmen Rd, Christchurch Highly Commended

Jason Danielson Kai Pai Wholesale 17 Federick Street, Wanaka



SUPREME

Gold Award

Category Mince & Cheese Patrick Lam Goldstar Patricks Pies Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110







