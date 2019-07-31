If the crown fits, wear it!
Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards six times winner (2018), Patrick Lam, dreams of one day telling his grandchildren that he was once the Pie King of New Zealand.
Well, he still is!
Congratulations will be ringing out across his kingdom today as we celebrate Patrick Lam as this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner.
With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie.
The Supreme Award winning mince and cheese pie from Glodstar Patrick's Pies
The Awards were announced last night (July 30) in Auckland at a themed gala event set in the jungle as the Search for the Lost City of Pies explored the far reaches of New Zealand to find victorious pies befitting a gold, silver or bronze award in the 11 finalist categories.
On July 25, the judges, including celebrity chef judge Gareth Stewart, began the task at dawn of finding a winner from 5326 pies entered by 553 bakers. It took nearly nine hours.
While there have been four previous Mince & Cheese Supreme winners (2001, 2002, 2005 and 2013) since the competition began in 1996, entry numbers in this category have steadily grown as New Zealanders declared it their favourite pie.
To win with a Mince & Cheese pie is phenomenal. Not only do you have to get passed the ‘big boys’, the Commercial Wholesale bakers who can only enter a mince and cheese pie in that category and who comfortably bake tens of thousands of them each week, but you have to get passed nine other categories, many with more opportunity to ‘stand out from the crowd’ such as Gourmet Meat.
It’s a daunting task, a conquest fit for kings and Patrick Lam of Goldstar Patrick’s Pies in Bethlehem and Tauriko in Tauranga, and Rotorua faced the conquest and became the victor.
Bakels NZ managing director Brent Kersel says: “The Supreme pie was absolute perfection. The pastry was golden, with perfect lamination, flaky, and a delight to bite into. The filling though surprised us. It was like the cheese had been swirled through the mince and the way it blended in your mouth as a result was exceptional, delicious.
“Mince and cheese is my favourite pie, and I’d go so far as to say Patrick’s was the best I’ve ever tasted.”
“Year upon year it gets harder to win this competition because the standard of the entries just keeps getting better.
“We saw some very creative pies come through the Café Boutique category including The Flintstone with beef brisket and bone protruding the top pastry.
“A standout for me was the slow-cooked pork belly pie which was cooked in apple cider and pear cider. It looked pretty impressive.
“So it’s interesting that out of all the categories the Mince & Cheese should take Supreme but then it proves that if you get the formula right, the eye-catching golden pastry and the beautifully cooked, well-seasoned filling, then, yes, Mince & Cheese can out-shine the others. It takes a Pie King to show us that and we congratulate Patrick on his success.”
He’s won the Supreme trophy, two golds and two bronze awards and $9,500 in prize money.
For this charming, humble Pie King though it is all about bringing satisfaction to his customers and recognising the efforts of his bakery team to make that happen.
MINCE & GRAVY
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
|Heng Seanghy
|Oliver’s Bakehouse
|299 Kepa Road, Mission Bay, Auckland 1071
|Silver Award
|Jason Hay
|Richoux Patisserie
|119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051
|Bronze Award
|Srieng Choeu
|Fresh Bun Cafe Tuakau
|42 George Street, Tuakau 2121
|Highly Commended
|Try Kong
|Bakers Oven
|687 Whangaparaoa Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa 0932
2. POTATO TOPPED
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
|Bunna Hout
|Euro Patisserie Torbay
|1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630
|Silver Award
|Bunnarith Sao
|Dairy Flat Bakery
|1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany
|Bronze Award
|John Thomsen
|Copenhagen Bakery
|409 Harewood Road, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8051
|Highly Commended
|Try Kong
|Bakers Oven
|687 Whangaparaoa Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa 0932
3. STEAK & CHEESE
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
|Michael Gray
|Nada Bakery
|72 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington 5028 Unit 4
|Silver Award
|Bunnarith Sao
|Dairy Flat Bakery
|1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany
|Bronze Award
|Lee Ing
|Fast & Fresh Bakery
|8 Horomatangi Street, Taupo 3330
|Highly Commended
|Geemun Chao
|Bakery Bobs Bakery Cafe
|135 Chadwick Road, Greerton, Tauranga 3112
4. CHICKEN & VEGETABLE
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
|Jason Danielson
|Kai Pai Wholesale
|17 Frederick Street, Wanaka
|Silver Award
|Jason Hay
|Richoux Patisserie
|119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051
|Bronze Award
|Patrick Lam
|Goldstar Patricks Pies
|
Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110
|Highly Commended
|Sok Kaing
|My Bakery Kelston
|Suite 6, 4055 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 0602
5. CAFÉ BOUTIQUE
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
Poached Rhubarb and Blueberry
|Mike Sproule
|Original Foods
|8 Stark Drive, Wigram, Christchurch 8042
|Silver Award
Prime Hereford Beef Cheeks, Mushroom, aged Cheddar, Fenugreek and Garden Herbs.
|Tom Peake
|The Whistling Frog
|9 Rewcastle Road, RD 2, Owaka 9586
|Bronze Award
Chicken Porcini in cream sauce
|Megan Priscott
|Red Kitchen
|69 Mahoe Street, Te Awamutu 3800
|Highly Commended
Mutton Shanks
|Cathy Miller
|Rangiriri Pies
|16 Rangiriri Road, Rangiriri 3782
6. GOURMET MEAT
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
Moroccan Lamb Pie
|Ty Lim
|Orewa Bakery
|8E Moana Avenue, Orewa 0931`
|Silver Award
Chicken & Bacon in a Cream Sauce
|Jason Danielson
|Kai Pai Wholesale
|17 Frederick Street, Wanaka
|Bronze Award
Slow Cooked Pork Belly
|Michael Gray
|Nada Bakery
|72 Main Road, Tawa, Wellington 5028 Unit 4
|Highly Commended
Lamb, Kumara, Bacon & Camembert
|Vong Hean
|Mairangi Bay Bakery
|366D Beach Road, Mairangi Bay, Auckland 0630
7. TRUCKIE & TRADIE (STEAK & GRAVY)
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
|Bunna Hout
|Euro Patisserie Torbay
|1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630
|Silver Award
|Lee Ing
|Fast & Fresh Bakery
|8 Horomatangi Street, Taupo 3330
|Bronze Award
|Lee Hout Ung
|Crown Bakery Pukekohe
|132D Manukau Road, Pukekohe 2120
|Highly Commended
|Bun Heng Wong
|Julia’s Bakery
|128B Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051
8. BACON & EGG
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
|Patrick Lam
|Goldstar Patricks Pies
|Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110
|Silver Award
|Bunhour (Vic) Luon
|Waihi Bakery
|47 Seddon Street, Waihi 3610
|Bronze Award
|Jason Hay
|Richoux Patisserie
|119 Main Highway, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051
|Highly Commended
|Chien Hoang
|Pak n Save Wairau
|30-60 Wairau Road, Glenfield
9. MINCE & CHEESE
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
|Patrick Lam
|Goldstar Patricks Pies
|Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110
|Silver Award
|Geemun Chao
|Bakery Bobs Bakery Cafe
|135 Chadwick Road, Greerton, Tauranga 3112
|Bronze Award
|Sophal (Andy) Tun
|Summer Bakery
|10E Margan Avenue, New Lynn, Auckland
|Highly Commended
|Bunnarith Sao
|Dairy Flat Bakery
|1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany
10. GOURMET FRUIT
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
Blackforest
|John Kloeg
|Ten O’Clock Cookie Bakery Cafe
|180 Queen Street, Masterton 5810
|Silver Award
Blueberry, Apple & Peach
|Oudorm Lai
|Corner Bakery
|180A Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough, Auckland 1042
|Bronze Award
Fresh Lemon Meringue
|Patrick Rattigan
|Patrick's on Lake Road
|49 Lake Road, Ohinemutu, Rotorua 3010
|Highly Commended
Mix Berries and Apple
|Bunnarith Sao
|Dairy Flat Bakery
|1443 Dairy Flat Highway, RD 4, Albany
11. VEGETARIAN
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
Broccoli, Cauliflower, Pumpkin, Carrot ,Spinach
|Bunna Hout
|Euro Patisserie Torbay
|1028 Beach Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630
|Silver Award
Vege BBQ Cheese Burger, Beyond Meat Patty
|Cameron Butchart
|Butchart’s Home Cookery
|91 Tawa Street, Gonville, Whanganui 4501
|Bronze Award
Stir Fried Veg in a Cream Cheese Sauce
|Patrick Lam
|Goldstar Patricks Pies
|Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110
|Highly Commended
White Sauce with Pumpkin & Carrot
|Jason Danielson
|Kai Pai Wholesale
|17 Frederick Street, Wanaka
12. COMMERCIAL WHOLESALE – MINCE & CHEESE
|Name
|Company
|Address
|Gold Award
|Tim Milinia
|Oxford Pies
|142 Maui Street, Pukete, Hamilton 3200
|Silver Award
|Eddie Grooten
|Dad’s Pies
|57 Forge Road, Silverdale, Auckland
|Bronze Award
|Terry McMahon
|Couplands Bakeries
|Cnr Buchanans Rd & Carmen Rd, Christchurch
|Highly Commended
|Jason Danielson
|Kai Pai Wholesale
|17 Federick Street, Wanaka
SUPREME
|Gold Award
Category
Mince & Cheese
|Patrick Lam
|Goldstar Patricks Pies
|Shop 14, 2 Taurikura Drive, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110