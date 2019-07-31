Police charge man in relation to Papatoetoe shooting

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting incident in Papatoetoe earlier this year.

Police had been investigating the incident, dubbed Operation Pittsburgh, which occurred on Grayson Avenue on 13 May.

Today, a 38-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the shooting incident, however further charges are likely to be laid.

The man charged is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

Police are unable to make any further comment given that the matter is now before the Court.











© Scoop Media

