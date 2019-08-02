Mayor Goff welcomes start to $60M Puhinui Station



Friday 2 August 2019

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff welcomes the start of construction on the $60M Puhinui Station project and its expected completion in around 18 months.

The station will provide a seamless experience for bus and train commuters, particularly those heading towards Auckland Airport.

"The project will be completed within 18 months and is planned to be open before the APEC leaders meeting in 2021," Phil Goff says.

During construction, which starts next month, the existing train station will be temporarily closed to enable construction to be completed as fast as possible and to ensure public safety.

During the temporary closure, a free Puhinui–Papatoetoe loop bus service will operate daily – with services every 10 minutes during peak times – providing station users with southern and eastern train line connections from Papatoetoe Station.

Phil Goff says, “We are accelerating the delivery of a congestion-free public transport network link to the airport.”

“While light rail will connect directly to the airport in future, the dedicated busway and 21st century bus-rail interchange will ensure congestion-free public transport to the airport much sooner.

“It will assist commuters, tourists and the growing number of people employed both at the airport and the commercial precinct around it.

“It is also the first step towards a rapid transit link connecting the airport precinct to Puhinui, Manukau, Tamaki and Botany,” says Phil Goff.

