2019 Hiroshima / Nagasaki commemorative events

Friday, 2 August 2019, 12:24 pm
Press Release: iCAN Aotearoa New Zealand

2019 Hiroshima / Nagasaki commemorative events in Aotearoa New Zealand
iCAN Aotearoa New Zealand
This year marks the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima (6 August) and Nagasaki (9 August). Details of the 2019 commemorative events from Sunday, 4 August in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin are included below, along with details of the nationwide Tumanako! Children's Artworks for a Peaceful World exhibition and some suggestions of things you can do wherever you are.
If you are organising a Hiroshima / Nagasaki commemorative event and would like it advertised in the online listings at https://www.facebook.com/notes/peace-movement-aotearoa/hiroshima-nagasaki-commemorative-events-in-aotearoa-new-zealand/2340386342675388 please email the details to icanz@xtra.co.nz - thank you.
* Things you can do wherever you are *
~ Use and / or share the Peace Sunday resource from Christian World Service (CWS): Peace Sunday is a time to reflect on the Christian responsibility for peacemaking. In the Anglican and Methodist/Presbyterian lectionaries it is set aside as the closest Sunday to 6 August, Hiroshima Day - this year on Sunday 4 August. We remember the great harm done in war and through nuclear testing, and commit ourselves to the task of ending violence at every level. CWS offers this material around the lectionary readings with a focus on the Pacific, a reflection that sharpens our focus on the work of the Maohi Protestant Church in our region, and a litany for peace. The 2019 Peace Sunday resource includes information for those interested in the ways they are responding to the nuclear and colonial legacy in the Pacific and is available at https://cws.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Peace-Sunday-2019.pdf
~ From nuclear weapons-free Aotearoa New Zealand to a nuclear weapons-free world: Join the call for action to abolish nuclear weapons with iCAN Aotearoa New Zealand, the NZ national campaign of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize laureate International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, at http://www.icanw.org.nz or email icanz@xtra.co.nz if you would like to go on the mailing list for updates on progress towards universalising the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
* Auckland *
~ Sunday, 11 August - Hiroshima Nagasaki commemoration: Join us to mark the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and to commemorate those who died as a result, from 5pm to 6.30pm, Ellen Melville Centre, 2 Freyberg Place. Organised by WILPF Tamaki Makaurau, RSVP / further information at https://www.facebook.com/events/345498389733034
* Wellington *
~ Sunday, 4 August - Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombing commemoration: from 9am to 10.30am, at the Peace Flame Garden (city side of Rose Garden), Wellington Botanic Garden, or in the nearby Tropical Begonia House if it is raining. Organised by Richard Tingey, more information is available at https://hdwn.webs.com
* Christchurch *
~ Sunday, 11 August - Remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Join us in remembrance of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and to say, "Never again!" There will be music, speakers, candles. All welcome. From 11am to 12.30pm at the World Peace Bell in the Botanic Gardens. Organised by WILPF Otautahi, RSVP / further information at https://www.facebook.com/events/345498689726074
* Dunedin *
~ Tuesday, 6 August - Hiroshima Day commemoration: all welcome. From 10.40am to 11.30am, at the Otago Museum Peace Pole. Organised by the National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, for further information please contact ria.shibata@otago.ac.nz
* Nationwide: Tumanako! Children's Artworks for a Peaceful World *
~ From Sunday, 4 August to Saturday, 31 August in Auckland, Greytown, Hutt City, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin (different dates at each venue) - Tumanako! Children's Artworks for a Peaceful World. Organised by SGINZ, Tumanako! is an exhibition commemorating the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear attack in 1945 and supporting an inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand where all lives are treasured. Marking this year's 74th anniversary, local children will express in art their hopes and dreams for a peaceful world to thrive in. The resulting exhibition will display artworks of children aged 18 years old and under from all over New Zealand. Details of this year's exhibition openings, and of when and where each exhibition will be displayed, are available at https://sites.google.com/site/hiroshimahope70



