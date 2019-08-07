Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Roadmap to Taranaki’s success in low-emissions future

Wednesday, 7 August 2019, 9:49 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Roadmap to Taranaki’s success in low-emissions future released

The Taranaki 2050 Roadmap will help the region’s communities, enterprises, and residents navigate New Zealand’s shift to the low-emissions economy of the future, while ensuring the important aspects of life in Taranaki can be shared by everyone.

Released today, the Roadmap builds on the draft launched at the national Just Transition Summit held in New Plymouth in May. It includes the views of thousands of Taranaki residents who were engaged through workshops, online surveys, feedback opportunities, business and community events, as well as workshops with the region’s school children.

The Roadmap sets a vision for 2050 of a low-emissions economy like no other and offers the region the opportunity to proactively manage the transition to the low-emissions landscape of the future.

“Through the innovative co-creation process we’ve used, we’ve been able to proactively confront the shift to a low-emissions economy, rather than wait for the impacts to be felt,” says Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

“Several clear themes emerged. People want a strong and sustainable environment, education options that move and flex with a changing world, attractive jobs, a lifestyle similar to our current one that everyone can enjoy, to lead the way in sustainable low-emissions energy, and a region that looks out for and cares for itself and its people.”

“In essence, we want Taranaki to continue to provide the legendary lifestyle many of us enjoy now, and extend this lifestyle to all our residents.”



“Underpinning these goals are the three values of Manaakitanga, Kaitiakitanga and Kotahitanga as well as the themes of enterprise, sustainability, and inclusivity,” Justine said.

The Roadmap has been welcomed by New Plymouth Mayor, Neil Holdom, who said “as New Zealanders increasingly focus on how we transition to a more sustainable low-emissions economy, Taranaki has an opportunity to showcase what can be done with innovation, the deep skills we have in Taranaki, and an inclusive, collaborative approach.”

“Our Government has committed to partnering with the region to ensure a Just Transition to a new lower emissions future,” Neil said.

“The challenge for the people and businesses of Taranaki is to come together to develop and support more efficient, low environmental impact, economic opportunities that maintain the quality employment and wealth creation opportunities that underpin our fantastic standard of living and contribution to a high value, low carbon economy,” Neil said.

“We have been delighted by the enthusiasm and hard work of a number of people in the Lead Group that co-created, designed and built the roadmap from the many people who provided thoughts and ideas. It’s been great to have the people of Taranaki take the lead and determine the future aspirations of Taranaki,” says Joanna Breare, Chair of the Lead Group that governs the project.

With the launch of the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap, the work programme will progress to creating specialised transition pathway action planning groups involving unions, iwi, community, education, and businesses, as well as local and central government, to create action plans setting out the short-term actions and medium-term strategy we need to meet the long-term goals and vision set out in the Roadmap. Anyone wanting to be involved can express interest to join via www.taranaki2050.org.nz

For more information on the process to develop the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap: www.taranaki2050.org.nz

ends

