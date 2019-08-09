Update: New Brighton incident - investigation continues

Acting District Commander Mike Johnson:

Police enquiries are ongoing following a serious incident in New Brighton on Wednesday in which a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Earlier today Police formally released the name of 46-year-old Dean Michael Amies.

On behalf of New Zealand Police I would like to extend my condolences to his family and friends.

The investigation activities at the scene in Shaw Avenue, New Brighton, have today been completed and the scene has been released following a blessing this afternoon.

Canterbury Police have today acted on a number of pieces of information received from the public.

Despite this, Liam Strickland has not yet been located.

These enquiries continue and will continue until he is located.

I want to thank those of you who have come forward with sightings and encourage you to continue to contact us with information.

If you see Strickland, please do not approach him, as he is considered dangerous.

Instead, contact 111 immediately.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thank you also to the Christchurch community, which has been patient and supportive as we have made extensive enquiries over the last two days.

Both the homicide investigation and the investigation into Strickland’s whereabouts remain a high priority for Canterbury Police.





© Scoop Media

