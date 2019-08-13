Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch Mosque Attack Inquiry Commission Update

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Royal Commission of Inquiry into Attack on ChCh

The Royal Commission has been talking to wide range of national and international experts both in and outside of government, on national security systems, countering terrorism and extremism and, social cohesion.

The Chair of the Royal Commission, Sir William Young and Member, Jacqui Caine travelled to Norway and the United Kingdom to engage with international experts.

“We’re following a range of leads and seeking out the experiences of international experts as we grapple with the questions raised by the events of 15 March and how we help prevent such attacks in the future,” said Sir William.

“This was a valuable opportunity to hear about international best-practice and gain insight in the lessons already learned by other countries that have experienced significant terrorist attacks,” said Jacqui Caine.

Meetings were held with the following organisations and individuals:

• Roger Berg, Deputy Director Norwegian Police Security Service

• Professor Tore Bjørgo, Director Centre for Research on Extremism, University of Oslo, Adjunct Professor Norwegian Police University College

• Cato Hemmingby, Norwegian Police University College, Norwegian Ministry of Local Government and Modernisation

• Marit Bjrsns, Senior Advisor, Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security

• Sir Mark Sedwill, Cabinet Secretary and National Security Advisor, Cabinet Office (UK)

• Lord David Anderson of Ipswich KBE QC (UK), Independent Reviewer (Terrorism Legislation, 2017 MI5 and Police internal reviews)

• Neil Basu, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations, London Metropolitan Police and National Lead for Counter-terrorism

• Bernard Hogan-Howe, former Commissioner London Metropolitan Police

• Jonathan Evans, former Director General MI5, Chair of Committee on Standards in Public Life

• Sascha Havlicek (Chief Executive Officer), Julia Ebner (Resident Research Fellow), Rebecca Skellett (Head of Strong Cities Network), Institute of Strategic Dialogue (UK based)

• Tom Hurd, Director General Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism Home Office (UK)

• Sara Khan, Commissioner, Kate Lakhani, Head of Policy and Strategy, Commission for Countering Extremism (UK)

• Andrew Parker, Director General MI5 (UK)

• Jeremy Fleming, Director General Government Communications Headquarters (UK)

• Corey Stoughton, Advocacy Director, Liberty Human Rights (UK)

• Tim Wilson, Senior Lecturer, Handa Centre St Andrews (UK)

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch Mosque attacks will continue to use international expertise and experience as Commissioners advance what is a wide-ranging and complex investigation.

This means further travel will be required, along with teleconferencing options.

“We are of course also seeking out experts and views from communities across New Zealand as we gather the information and evidence we need to support the inquiry,” said Sir William.

Further updates on other meetings, including with the Muslim Community Reference Group, can be expected in the coming weeks.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

Historic Treaty Claims: Moriori Initial Deed Of Settlement

The Treaty of Waitangi was extended to Rēkohu in 1842 and from that date onwards the Crown assumed responsibility for Rēkohu and its inhabitants including Moriori. Moriori did not receive protection from the Crown as promised under the Treaty... More>>

ALSO:

Salvation Army: Holistic, Human-Centred Reform Key To Justice

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today releases a Briefing Note calling for a new vision in criminal justice policy... “Our Briefing Notes approach the problem in terms of the causal factors that give rise to offending, trying to avoid grand theories or simplistic explanations.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 