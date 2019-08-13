Christchurch Mosque Attack Inquiry Commission Update

The Royal Commission has been talking to wide range of national and international experts both in and outside of government, on national security systems, countering terrorism and extremism and, social cohesion.

The Chair of the Royal Commission, Sir William Young and Member, Jacqui Caine travelled to Norway and the United Kingdom to engage with international experts.

“We’re following a range of leads and seeking out the experiences of international experts as we grapple with the questions raised by the events of 15 March and how we help prevent such attacks in the future,” said Sir William.

“This was a valuable opportunity to hear about international best-practice and gain insight in the lessons already learned by other countries that have experienced significant terrorist attacks,” said Jacqui Caine.

Meetings were held with the following organisations and individuals:

• Roger Berg, Deputy Director Norwegian Police Security Service

• Professor Tore Bjørgo, Director Centre for Research on Extremism, University of Oslo, Adjunct Professor Norwegian Police University College

• Cato Hemmingby, Norwegian Police University College, Norwegian Ministry of Local Government and Modernisation

• Marit Bjrsns, Senior Advisor, Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security

• Sir Mark Sedwill, Cabinet Secretary and National Security Advisor, Cabinet Office (UK)

• Lord David Anderson of Ipswich KBE QC (UK), Independent Reviewer (Terrorism Legislation, 2017 MI5 and Police internal reviews)

• Neil Basu, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations, London Metropolitan Police and National Lead for Counter-terrorism

• Bernard Hogan-Howe, former Commissioner London Metropolitan Police

• Jonathan Evans, former Director General MI5, Chair of Committee on Standards in Public Life

• Sascha Havlicek (Chief Executive Officer), Julia Ebner (Resident Research Fellow), Rebecca Skellett (Head of Strong Cities Network), Institute of Strategic Dialogue (UK based)

• Tom Hurd, Director General Office for Security and Counter-Terrorism Home Office (UK)

• Sara Khan, Commissioner, Kate Lakhani, Head of Policy and Strategy, Commission for Countering Extremism (UK)

• Andrew Parker, Director General MI5 (UK)

• Jeremy Fleming, Director General Government Communications Headquarters (UK)

• Corey Stoughton, Advocacy Director, Liberty Human Rights (UK)

• Tim Wilson, Senior Lecturer, Handa Centre St Andrews (UK)

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch Mosque attacks will continue to use international expertise and experience as Commissioners advance what is a wide-ranging and complex investigation.

This means further travel will be required, along with teleconferencing options.

“We are of course also seeking out experts and views from communities across New Zealand as we gather the information and evidence we need to support the inquiry,” said Sir William.

Further updates on other meetings, including with the Muslim Community Reference Group, can be expected in the coming weeks.





© Scoop Media

